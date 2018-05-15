Serious question. Kendra Wilkinson took to Twitter to ask her followers for some advice on carrying on with her personal life following her split from husband of nine years Hank Baskett.

The Kendra on Top star, 32, tweeted on Monday, May 14, “What’s your opinion… do i start dating/sex now or give myself more time? My heart is broken but i have needs. Lmaoooo,” alongside crying-laughing face, skull, spiderweb, and grandma emojis. She also hashtagged #gimmelovin #notgettingyounger #33hereicome.

While a large amount of her followers suggested taking matters into her own hands, others gave her sound advice. One responded, “Don’t rush! Why do you need a man? Take time maybe you and @TheHankBaskett will get back together,” while another tweeted, “A month ago you wanted no ones opinion lol. Been there done that, wait. Don’t confuse your feelings even more. Get better. No it doesn’t work getting under another to get over the other.”

One fan wrote, “‘My heart is broken’ you answered your own question. Work on your broken heart before throwing yourself to the sharks. You don’t want to take a broken plate to the dinner table. There’s nothing wrong with getting side action while tending to your wounds. Love yourself first.”

The former Playboy model, who filed for divorce from Baskett in April, recently revealed she was spending time focusing on her well-being, writing on Instagram, “Been trying to take care of myself lately. My mental, emotional n physical well being. Kids come first at all time but mama needs some fun rt now. I need a little kick in the ass. SOS.”

The decision to separate from the former athlete did not come easy to the Girls Next Door alum — but an insider told Us Weekly that her decision ultimately revolved around the former couple’s children, Hank IV, 8, and Alijah, 3. “She’s been really unhappy and felt uncomfortable in the marriage and they have been fighting a lot,” the source said. “She wants [her children] to be in a healthy environment and that’s why she decided to go through with this.”

As for whether or not Wilkinson will start seriously dating, a source exclusively told Us on May 3 that she was seen flirting while at the Stagecoach country music festival in April: “She was playing the field a bit, flirting with guys and [was] feeling super confident — the best she has felt since announcing her separation from Hank.”

