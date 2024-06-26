Kenya Moore opened up about her exit from Real Housewives of Atlanta during season 16, saying she has no regrets.

Moore, 53, shared her perspective via Instagram on Wednesday, June 26, alongside a series of photos and videos of her daughter, Brooklyn.

“Thank you for all the support #teamtwirl. My heart is full and my conscience is clean,” she began. “So many false claims hiding behind anonymous sources. All this conversation and no facts being reported. If a claim or source was valid, would they need to hide?”

Moore doesn’t explicitly call it out, but she’s likely referring to her indefinite suspension from the show. Moore’s expulsion from the Bravo series came after she allegedly shared explicit photos of castmate Brittany Eady at the grand opening of Moore’s Kenya Moore Hair Spa on June 6. While cameras were rolling, People reports that Moore showed photos of Eady “performing oral sex on an unnamed male.”

Related: Real Housewives Who Got Into Physical Altercations on the Show Sometimes the fighting on The Real Housewives isn’t just verbal. The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral were suspended from filming the show’s 14th season in September 2023 after a “mutual physical” altercation, Us Weekly confirmed at the time. “Jennifer and Danielle got in a fight about a hairdresser they […]

Insiders with knowledge of the situation told Us Weekly that Moore would not be a part of upcoming episodes that are expected to air in 2025. One source exclusively told Us that “a return hasn’t been discussed.”

“The rumors and narrative about me randomly showing nudes or revenge p[orn] is 1000% untrue. I have proof and will share soon,” Moore wrote on Instagram.

The RHOA vet of 12 seasons denied the report of her alleged misconduct when it first surfaced in a statement via X.

“I would never engage in revenge porn, I have never distributed private images or footage of anyone, nor solicited images owned by others to use to threaten or blackmail,” she wrote on June 8. “I have always been vindicated. I can’t talk about STORY even with people planting fake news #sweet16🔥”

Related: How Kandi Burruss, More 'RHOA' Stars Feel About Potential Casting 'Reboot' The Real Housewives of Atlanta women have some ideas on casting changes for the next season of the Bravo show. Kandi Burruss, who has starred on RHOA since 2009, exclusively told Us Weekly she’s hesitant to add — or even remove — any cast members. “I guess there could be [a shakeup], but every time […]

RHOA alum Kandi Burruss weighed in on the controversy during a radio interview with the “Streetz Morning Takeover” radio show on Monday, June 24. on June 24, coming to Moore’s defense.

“I don’t like the fact that they suspended Kenya. I know a lot of people was like ‘she shouldn’t have shown that’ but this is housewives,” she said. “How many times we done did something that you think somebody shouldn’t do? So who made the rules? Why do you all of a sudden got such an issue with somebody doing something crazy to somebody?”

Despite Moore’s insistence on her innocence, Bravo launched an investigation into the release of the photos. People reports that the investigation resulted in her exit from the series.. On Tuesday, June 25, TMZ reported that Moore is “considering legal options.”