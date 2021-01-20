Too cute! Keo Motsepe and Chrishell Stause are going strong — and the Dancing With the Stars pro isn’t shy about letting fans know.

The South African native, 31, shared a photo of himself and his girlfriend, 39, cozied up together on Tuesday, January 19.​​​​ “My days are better with you,” he wrote, adding a red-heart emoji and the hashtag “#wce” — woman crush every day.

Fans flocked to the comments section to weigh in on the relationship. “You guys are SOOOOO stinking cute!!!” one person wrote. Another commented, “Such a beautiful couple.”

The Selling Sunset star replied to the post with a string of emojis, including one with sad eyes, several hearts and a kissing emoji. Stause also shared Motsepe’s post on her Instagram Story. She added two red-heart emoji’s and another signaling that she liked the post.

The professional dancer’s post comes days after the death of his mother. “Keo’s hanging in there,” a source told Us Weekly earlier this month. “He’s getting a lot of support from friends, and of course, Chrishell. They’re pretty much inseparable and spending a lot of time together.”

According to the source, the relationship between the Kentucky native and Motsepe has “blossomed pretty quickly.” The insider added, “Their relationship has grown a lot further than where it was a few months ago.”

Motsepe revealed to Instagram followers that his mother passed away on January 6. In a moving tribute, he called her the “queen of my heart.” Stause — who lost her own mother in July 2020 — has been his “rock” through this loss, the source noted.

Stause made her relationship with Motsepe Instagram official in December 2020. Early in their relationship, the pair traveled with Gleb Savchenko, who was partnered with Stause on season 29 of DWTS, and his new girlfriend, Cassie Scerbo, to Mexico. The realtor then brought her beau home for the holidays to meet her family, sharing several photos on Instagram.

Motsepe and Stause began dating after her split from This Is Us‘ Justin Hartley. Us exclusively confirmed that Stause and the actor finalized their divorce on Wednesday, January 13, more than a year after their initial split. “Both parties entered into a confidential settlement as to terms of the divorce, including spousal support,” a source told Us at the time. A second source revealed that Stause was “looking forward to new beginnings” with Motsepe.

Us confirmed Stause and the actor, 43, split in November 2019. They were married for two years.