Is it possible that even the animals aren’t safe from Khloé Kardashian’s FaceTune?

Kardashian, 39, has been accused of FaceTuning her Russian blue cat, named Grey Kitty, after posting a series of photos on Instagram for Valentine’s Day.

Fans-turned-feline-analysts pointed out that in one of the photos, Grey’s face looked almost too perfect, seemingly enhanced and smoothed, with the cat’s blue-green eyes looking extra blue and her mouth turned up in a perfect smile. Her whiskers were noticeably missing from the photo as well, as some fans pointed out — as if they had been blurred using an editing tool.

“This is an actual illness at this point,” one critic wrote on Reddit. “Her sense of reality is facetuned.” Another user wrote, “Even the pets aren’t safe.”

Others pointed out that Russian blues are naturally pretty cats, so it is possible that Grey Kitty simply needs no editing. “Russian Blues are naturally beautiful and of course, very expensive. They are a no-filter-needed type of kitty,” one cat lover commented.

“Chartreuse and Russian blues have that kind of coat. It’s pretty normal for Russian Blues to have that color eyes, and Chartreux are known for that smiling mouth shape,” another user wrote. “This guy is probably a mix. And the whiskers are there. They’re dark, and they aren’t lit in a way that makes them stand out, but you can definitely make them out against the cat’s face when you look closely, especially on the left side.”

This is not the first time the Revenge Body host has been accused of using photo-editing apps like FaceTune and Photoshop on her social media, though those tools were typically used on images of herself. Khloé has been open about her love for FaceTune, calling the app “life-changing” in a February 2016 interview with Chelsea Handler.

“It’s not real, you are presenting to the world what you want them to believe you are,” she said at the time. “It’s amazing. I think our society nowadays is so caught up on getting validation from the social world that no one really knows, so they post these things.”

In 2020, the reality star received backlash from fans about her ever-changing look, fielding similar accusations about the use of photo-editing in her posts.

“Khloé doesn’t care about the backlash she’s been getting from fans saying she doesn’t look like herself in her recent photos,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “She thinks she looks great. And actually [she] does not care what people think as long as she’s happy.”