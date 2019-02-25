Khloe Kardashian After Tristan Thompson Split: A Snake Is ‘Still a Snake’

Leave it to Khloé Kardashian to send a cryptic message! The Strong Looks Better Naked author posted a series of Instagram Stories on Sunday, February 24, that seemingly referred to Tristan Thompson’s infidelity with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

“People reveal themselves through their actions,” Kardashian, 34, shared via Instagram, followed by another message of a similar sentiment. “No matter how much a snake sheds skin. It’s still a snake.”

Multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly on Tuesday, February 19, that the Cleveland Cavaliers player, 27, was caught “making out” with Woods, 21, at a house party on Sunday, February 17.

“Jordyn was insecure and always known as [Kylie Jenner’s] BFF, so once she started getting attention on her own as her own person from Tristan, she didn’t know how to handle it,” an insider told Us. “Jordyn was on a little bit of a high, but now is at her lowest point. It’s really sad for Kylie because Jordyn was Kylie’s only real friend and she feels lost. The cameras have been rolling through all of this and so much of the Kardashians’ stuff is planned and set up, but this Jordyn stuff is real.”

The Good American founder called it quits on her relationship with Thompson after finding out he had cheated with Woods. Kardashian — who had remained faithful to the athlete for nearly 10 months following a headline-making cheating scandal that broke days before she gave birth to their first child, True — has since unfollowed Woods on social media amid the drama.

“Khloé feels so betrayed,” another insider told Us. “This time it hurts even more because the person who it was with is someone who knows very much what Khloé has gone through in the past year. Jordyn is like part of the family. She was very much aware how devastated Khloé was by Tristan’s previous betrayal. Jordyn knew so much that it is hard for those immediately around them to wrap their minds around how she could do it.”

