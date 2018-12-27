Seeking recommendations! Khloé Kardashian asked fans for help finding her daughter, True Thompson, 8 months, a biracial baby doll that didn’t look too real.

“Anyone know what brand makes a sweet looking biracial baby doll?” she wrote on Twitter on Thursday, December 27. “Nothing too life like. Those silicone babies really freak me out! Some look so real and some look [face palm emoji].”

The Good American designer, 34, didn’t stop there: She also tweeted a screenshot of baby dolls she had discovered via Google thus far — and, needless to say, they didn’t quite fit the bill. “Why though?” the Revenge Body host wrote of the group. “Since when did they make baby doll private parts?? And who can I speak to about these belly buttons?”

In the end, the internet came through: Kardashian wound up purchasing a Götz Baby Doll from Pottery Barn Kids named Natasha that was recommended by a fan.

“Bought Natasha,” she tweeted alongside a heart emoji on Thursday.

That wasn’t the only gift True received: The Strong Looks Better Naked author showed off presents her daughter got from her dad, Tristan Thompson, on Instagram Stories on Monday, December 24. “Thank you daddy,” Kardashian captioned a shot of four pairs of tiny Nike sneakers, including white and pink Air Force 1’s and black Air Max ‘90s.

The entrepreneur also shared a series of Instagram Stories on Wednesday, December 26, of her little angel in wings playing with Christmas toys, including an inflatable ball pit, a colorful drum and a stuffed llama.

Kardashian spent the holiday with her daughter and her family in L.A. Thompson, 27, was unable to attend the Kardashians’ celebrations.

“Tristan couldn’t travel to L.A. because of his schedule,” a source close to Kardashian told Us Weekly of the Cleveland Cavaliers forward. “Khloé couldn’t miss her family party – it’s their biggest tradition. It’s a very important night for Khloé and she wanted to make sure all of the kids could be together.”

