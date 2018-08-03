Kourtney Kardashian may have “a lot of tension” with sister Kim Kardashian, but Khloé Kardashian has her elder sibling’s back.

In an interview with E!, the Good American designer, 34, defended the KKW Beauty founder, 37, against backlash Kim faced for relishing in comments of mock concern that younger sister Kendall Jenner made about her trim figure.

“People take anything and just run with it,” the Revenge Body host told the publication on Thursday, August 2.

The criticism began when the model, 22, told Kim how thin she thought she looked in a video posted to Snapchat on July 29. “I’m really concerned cause I don’t think you’re eating. Like, you look so skinny,” Jenner said in the clip, to which Kim replied, “Oh, my god. Thank you.”

Khloé joined in on praising the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star’s physique, saying, “I’ve never seen a skinnier person in my life,” and “You, it takes work to look like that and it’s amazing.”

The TV personality addressed her own controversial comments to E!. “She looks great and I’m praising her for looking good. But she always looked good.”

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian

In addition to facing heat from followers, Shameless star Emmy Rossum and Brooklyn Nine-Nine actress Stephanie Beatriz called out Kim for bragging about her 119-pound weight in the video. “I’m down to 119 pounds,” the entrepreneur said at the time, adding, “But I will say when I take out my hair extensions I am less.”

“The only time I was 119 pounds is when I had MONO,” Rossum, 31, revealed in an Instagram Story on Tuesday, July 31.

Beatriz, 37, made similar comments on Instagram, writing, “Kim Kardashian saying what she weighs and her sisters complimenting her being so skinny is like eating my brain rn. There’s only one time in my life when I ever weighed 119 pounds. It was right in the middle of a terrible relationship, and intense eating disorder, and I thought that I could be thinner and look even better.”

It was the second time Khloé stuck up for the Selfish author. Earlier that day, she sounded off to Extra about the brewing feud between the realty star and Tyson Beckford after the two exchanged words over a photo Kim posted of herself in a crop top and form-fitting black pants.

“Sorry I Dont care for it personally,” Beckford, 47, wrote on the picture. “She is not real, doctor f—cked up on her right hip,” he added along with throw-up emoji.

Kim clapped back with a comment many found to be homophobic, writing, “Sis we all know why you don’t care for it.”

Said Khloé of the comments, “I was with her when that was going on … what I hate is that people are saying that she is homophobic for that, but no one is saying that we shouldn’t also body shame woman.”

