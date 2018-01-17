A FaceTime for the books! Pregnant Khloé Kardashian recently revealed how she told her boyfriend Tristan Thompson that he’s going to be a dad.

“Tristan was the one who kept telling me, ‘I think you’re pregnant!’ He was leaving town to go back to Toronto and I went to get a pregnancy test. I actually had to FaceTime him to tell him. I was nervous and he was so excited!” Kardashian wrote on Wednesday, January 17, via her app.

The Good American designer, 33, continued, “Of course, it’s such a blessing and such an exciting thing— but I do believe your initial reaction is always nerves. I’m so blessed that Tristan has been beyond supportive! He’s helped me overcome any fear or anxiety that I have! He’s always so reassuring and confident about everything when it coms to our baby.”

Kardashian couldn’t help but gush over her beau. “Having a partner that is equally as excited as you are, and is such a support system, is crucial! Tristan has been an angel to me!” She added, “This process is trying — physically and mentally — but Tristan has made everything as easy and beautiful as it can be! More than I could have imagined.”

As previously reported, Kardashian publicly confirmed her pregnancy in December via Instagram. Us Weekly exclusively revealed back in September that the reality star going to be a mom. The following month, multiple sources exclusively told Us that the couple, who started dating in August 2016, are expecting a boy.

The Revenge Body host and the Cleveland Cavaliers star, 26, shared the news with both of their families on the Monday, January 15, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“We’re so lucky and blessed to have everyone here … we’re having a baby,” an emotional Kardashian said in mom Kris Jenner’s backyard.

Kardashian recently showed off her baby bump at the Westfield Topanga Mall in Los Angeles with her sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, just days before the Selfish author welcomed her third child, a girl, via surrogate with her husband, Kanye West.

