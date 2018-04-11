When Khloé Kardashian first learned that Tristan Thompson had allegedly been cheating on her with multiple women, the Cleveland Cavaliers player denied any wrongdoing, a source close to the Kardashian family tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Tristan’s story about the woman he was spotted getting very close to in a New York City nightclub has changed over the course of hours as videos of the two of them arriving at and leaving his hotel emerged,” the insider says. “Khloé initially believed Tristan’s original story that he had only met [the woman] at the nightclub and nothing had happened.”

But when more damning photos and videos were published online on Tuesday, April 10, Kardashian — who is expecting her first child with Thompson any day — changed her tune.

“It was just a day of absolute turmoil for Khloé as videos emerged of Tristan and the woman arriving back at his New York City hotel and video of him with two other women in a hookah lounge,” the source tells Us. “She just doesn’t even recognize the person in those videos and is absolutely stunned. She never had any reason to not trust him.”

The insider adds that Kardashian, 33, may not decide to leave Thompson, 27, in wake of the scandal as she “believes the baby will bring them closer together.”

As previously reported, the Daily Mail published pictures and a video on Tuesday that appeared to show Thompson kissing a mystery brunette at PH-D Lounge in NYC on Saturday, April 7. The Shade Room later released photos of the pair heading back to a hotel at about 5 a.m. TMZ then posted a video that seemingly showed Thompson making out and getting physical with two other unidentified women at a hookah lounge near Washington, D.C., in October.

Kardashian and the athlete, who began dating in September 2016, have not publicly commented on the allegations.

Another source close to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star previously told Us exclusively that the mom-to-be “just wants to get the hell out of Cleveland,” Ohio, to return home to Los Angeles, “but she can’t fly” because of her imminent due date.

Us broke the news in September that Kardashian is pregnant. Thompson also shares a 15-month-old son, Prince, with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

With reporting by Jen Heger.

