Khloe Kardashian: I'm 'Focused and Motivated' After Cheating Scandal

In the right state of mind. Khloé Kardashian set her sights on brighter days ahead after ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s infidelity with Jordyn Woods.

“Focused and Motivated,” the 34-year-old reality star captioned a Thursday, March 14, Instagram post. In the photo, Kardashian leans up against a black SUV as she stands on a sidewalk talking on the phone. The Good American cofounder wears an all-black ensemble topped off with a pink fanny pack.

One day earlier, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star got back to work at a Good American photoshoot with her 11-month-old daughter, True. The pair posed for pics in a series of Instagram Story videos shared by Kardashian. The mother-daughter job took place on Thompson’s birthday.

Us Weekly reported earlier this week that the Strong Looks Better Naked author is angry with the athlete, 28, for shirking his parenting duties following their split. “Khloé is getting extremely upset with Tristan because he isn’t really making any effort to be involved in their daughter True’s life,” a source revealed to Us. “Khloé understands he is on the road because of basketball and lives in Cleveland, but she just feels that Tristan has moved on.”

The insider added: “Tristan’s attitude seems to be, ‘I will see True when I see her.’”

Kardashian and Thompson called it quits in February after she confronted him about cheating with Woods, 21. Since then, the Cleveland Cavaliers player has been spotted hanging out with model Karizma Ramirez on multiple occasions.

The Revenge Body host seemed to take aim at her ex in a Thursday Instagram Story post. In the photo, True sported a shirt that read, “Wish you were here.”

Kardashian has leaned on her sisters amid the drama. Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner accompanied her to dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on Tuesday, March 12. The siblings posed for a mirror selfie and gave sister Kendall Jenner a shout-out. The model, 23, was unable to attend because she was out of town. The KKW Beauty founder, 38, wrote via her Instagram Story: “We miss you @kendalljenner.”

