Did Khloé Kardashian just sent Tristan Thompson a message?

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 34, posted a photo of 11-month-old daughter True wearing a shirt that reads, “Wish you were here,” on Thursday, March 14, via her Instagram Story.

According to a source, Kardashian is “extremely upset” with Thompson “because he isn’t really making any effort to be involved in their daughter True’s life.”

“Khloé understands he is on the road because of basketball and lives in Cleveland, but she just feels that Tristan has moved on,” the source added. “But she just feels that Tristan has moved on.”

The cryptic post comes one day after the NBA player celebrated his 28th birthday.

While the Good American designer did not publicly acknowledge her ex-boyfriend’s special day, the official Cleveland Cavaliers Instagram sent the center well-wishes on Wednesday, March 13.

“Today we’re wishing @realtristan13 a very happy birthday! 🎂,” the post read. “Find more photos in his birthday gallery on cavs.com.”

Social media users, however, had a different message for Thompson, who was caught cheating on Kardashian with Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods last month.

“How’s Jordyn lmao,” one person commented.

A second user wrote, “‘In lieu of 28 candles on my cake, I shall DM 28 IG models to come celebrate with me… At the same time.’”

“Happy Birthday Third Trimester!” another person replied.

Us confirmed on February 19 that Kardashian and Thompson had split in light of the scandal. While the Revenge Body host initially blasted Woods, 21, for her role in the breakup, she later changed her tune and slammed Thompson for being unfaithful.

“Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time,” Kardashian tweeted on March 2, referring to Thompson getting caught cheating on her days before she gave birth to True in April 2018. “What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault.”

While Kardashian has stayed mum on Twitter ever since, she often shares cryptic quotes via her Instagram Story. “Everybody always asks if you have a career, if you’re married, if you have children. As if life was some kind of grocery list,” one of the posts shared by the Strong Looks Better Naked author on Thursday read. “No one ever asks us if we’re happy.”

Another quote stated: “There’s really no shortcut to forgetting someone. You just have to endure missing them everyday until you don’t anymore.”

