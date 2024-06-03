Khloé Kardashian is currently healing after injuring herself.

Kardashian, 39, revealed the incident happened around “two months” ago and left her unable to work out the way she likes to.

“I hurt myself and couldn’t workout the way I wanted to for almost 2 months,” the Kardashians star shared via Instagram on Sunday, June 2. “Working my way back little by little … a few more weeks and I’ll be there.”

Kardashian added that she’s determined to regain her fitness routine in full. “I have to stay ready so I don’t need to get ready,” she wrote in the post.

The mother-of-two, who shares daughter, True, 6, and son, Tatum, 1, with ex Tristan Thompson, also shared footage of herself energetically working out with her personal trainer Don Brooks.

Her health reveal comes after Kardashian unveiled a new red hair color while out and about in Los Angeles on Friday, May 17.

Kardashian is renowned for her dedication to fitness, entirely transforming her body over the years.

In May, 2023, Kardashian detailed her intense workout routine in a video shared via Instagram, which also featured Brooks (also known as Don-A-Matrix), a trainer to the stars.

She started the video off by using resistance bands and a Bosu balancing ball, which “help to increase the activation of your glutes as well as your core,” she wrote in a caption that accompanied the video.

She continued to separate the workout into quarters, providing instructions for each individual exercise.

The balance ball was used in several ways to focus on different areas of her body, from lower abs to knee lifts and lunges.

“Don does, like, a magic potion on people where he abuses you and then you call him back,” the reality TV personality told the camera. “And then you pay him. I don’t know what special power he does. But this guy is a lunatic, and I keep calling him back.”

Kardashian’s latest health reveal is the second candid confession she’s made public in just one week.

On the Thursday, May 30, episode of The Kardashians, she revealed that her camel toe, affectionately named Camille, “disappeared” after she lost weight.

“I tend to have a larger puss. Like, when I’m fat, it gets fatter. ‘Cause when I was fat, I had Camille. Now that I’ve been skinnier, Camille disappeared,” Kardashian explained to younger sister, Kylie Jenner, during the episode.