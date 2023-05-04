Breaking it down! Khloé Kardashian gave fans a step-by-step guide to her workout routine and showed off her toned abs in the process.

“Workout Breakdown 🏋🏼‍♀️🤸🏼‍♀️🧘🏼‍♀️,” she captioned an Instagram video uploaded on Wednesday, May 3, as she hit the gym with personal trainer Don-A-Matrix. The clip began with Kardashian, 38, laying on the floor to stretch in a pair of hot pink leggings and matching zip-up top. When she stood up, the reality star lifted the bottom of her jacket to briefly bare her defined stomach.

“I am warming up, bracing myself for this,” she teased in the video as she appeared to walk on a treadmill, joking that her fitness guru can be “a little crazy.”

In the caption of her post, Kardashian wrote down a detailed outline of the exercises completed in her session. She started off by using resistance bands and a Bosu balancing ball, which “help to increase the activation of your glutes as well as your core,” she wrote.

She continued to separate the workout into quarters, providing instructions for each individual exercise. The Kardashians star utilized the balance ball in several ways to focus on different areas of her body, from lower abs to knee lifts and lunges.

“Don does, like, a magic potion on people where he abuses you and then you call him back,” the Hulu personality told the camera during a break in her workout. “And then you pay him. I don’t know what special power he does. But this guy is a lunatic, and I keep calling him back.”

As the footage continued, Kardashian showed her midriff in a pink sports bra. By the end of the video, the Revenge Body alum laid down on the floor to catch her breath as her instructor joked that they have a “love-hate relationship.”

The Good American cofounder has been candid over the years about her love of fitness — and fans have seen a significant transformation in her body. Gunnar Peterson, who previously worked out with Kim Kardashian and Khloé, exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2022 that the sisters “give everything” in the gym.

“It’s not about the workout itself, it’s about the intensity. … People don’t realize that they’re super hard workers and if you put that work ethic towards anything and you’re going to have success,” the trainer explained at the time, praising the way Khloé “approaches her fitness.”

While the routines may have shifted over time, Peterson said one aspect always stayed the same. “The one thing that’s consistent is the fact that Khloé shows up and the fact that there’s intensity on the floor. That’s just how it is,” he told Us.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has frequently hit back at accusations about how she’s attained her slim figure — especially amid the recent rise of weight loss drugs like Ozempic. (The medication is intended to be used by patients with type 2 diabetes for weight management.)

“Let’s not discredit my years of working out. I get up 5 days a week at 6am to train. Please stop with your assumptions,” Khloé wrote via Instagram in January in response to one user’s speculation. “I guess new year still means mean people.”