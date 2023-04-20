Strength in numbers! Khloé Kardashian found her new workout buddy in her 8-month-old son, whose name she has not yet revealed.

“I’m so tired,” the 38-year-old reality star confessed via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, April 19, before giving fans a glimpse at her exercise plan for the afternoon.

The Kardashians star shared a second clip on Wednesday, revealing that her “crazy pants” trainer, Don Brooks, decided to “make us run outside.” The workout partners were sweating as they soaked up the sun during the first 30 minutes of the circuit.

“And now we’re going back to the gym to do 30 minutes of weights,” the Good American cofounder told her followers, quipping, “This guy is nuts.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashian alum’s inside fitness rotation was made a little sweeter by a surprise appearance from her and Tristan Thomspon’s son.

Kardashian shared a series of Instagram Story videos of her baby boy sitting and watching her lift weights, do squats and work on her abs. The little one, who wore a printed jacket, pants and sneakers, stared up at his mom in her at-home gym.

In one clip, Brooks squatted down to play with the baby boy. He got what appeared to be a laugh from the TV personality’s son after clapping loudly beside him.

The former Revenge Body host welcomed her and Thompson’s son in July 2022 via surrogate. The twosome, who also share daughter True, 5, split up ahead of their baby boy’s arrival.

Kardashian and the 32-year-old NBA star were first linked in 2016. They faced multiple cheating scandals amid their relationship and seemingly called it quits for good in late 2021. The breakup came after the Strong Looks Better Naked author learned that Thompson was being sued by Marilee Nichols for child support after allegedly fathering her child while he was still dating Kardashian.

The Los Angeles Lakers player, who also shares son Prince, 6, with ex Jordan Craig, confirmed the paternity of Nichols’ son, Theo, in January. At the time, he issued a public apology to Kardashian.

Despite their ups and downs, the Kourtney & Khloé Take the Hamptons alum and the professional athlete seem to be moving in a positive direction, especially when it comes to their coparenting dynamic. Thompson recently bought a house near Kardashian so he could be closer to their kids.

Earlier this month, the Canada native announced he was traded from the Chicago Bulls to the Lakers and will now reside full-time in California.

“Khloé couldn’t be more thrilled for Tristan now that he’s joined the Lakers,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly on April 10, noting he will be able to “spend even more time” with their little ones. “She’s so proud of him and all the hard work he’s done which has led up to this huge accomplishment.”