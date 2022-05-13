So cheeky! After Khloé Kardashian showed off her latest haul from Scott Disick’s Talentless brand, she received a stamp of approval straight from the founder himself.

“Wear it well with that body Khlo,” the Flip It Like Disick alum, 38, captioned an Instagram Story post on Wednesday, May 11, resharing Kardashian’s latest PR gift of Talentless hoodies and leggings.

While the Good American designer, 37, did not further address Disick’s comments, it’s not the first time they’ve exchanged compliments via the social media platform.

“Looking 2 fine 🔥,” Disick replied to her February 8 post, while she posed wearing her sister Kim Kardashian’s Skims brand.

The New York native — who shares Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, with ex Kourtney Kardashian — has long had his fair share of ups and downs with the famous family, but the former Revenge Body host has always stayed in his corner.

“Khloé and Scott have a very good relationship,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2021. “He speaks highly of her. They have a true connection. You can see when they’re together and it really shows.”

The insider added at the time that “no matter how strained” Disick’s coparenting relationship is with the 43-year-old Poosh founder — who got engaged to Travis Barker in October 2021 — he is always able to “lean on” Khloé.

The Strong Looks Better Naked author — who shares 4-year-old daughter True with ex Tristan Thompson — previously has gotten candid about not taking sides between Disick and her sister amid Kourtney’s PDA-filled romance with Barker, 46.

“Tough position to be in but we are all a family and communication can fix anything,” Khloé tweeted last month while watching an episode of her family’s docuseries, The Kardashians.

Throughout the first few episodes of the Hulu reality TV show, Disick expressed his sadness over being excluded from family events, including a low-key barbecue, Kourtney’s engagement and Kris Jenner’s birthday party.

“You told me I was your blood-related son when my parents died. You obviously don’t [still feel the same way],” he told the 66-year-old In the Kitchen With Kris cookbook author in the Thursday, May 12, episode. “For me to hear that you are having a little soirée and you don’t think to invite me makes me feel like complete s–t. I love you but how did you think I would feel?”

Jenner eventually invited Disick to her informal birthday affair, as he awkwardly sat across the table from Kravis less than one month after their engagement made headlines.

“I love my children unconditionally and I fall in love with their partners through the years. I mean the first day we ever shot our show as a family, Scott was there. I think when stuff like this happens, it hurts all of us,” the matriarch explained via a confessional in Thursday’s episode. “Kourtney met her soulmate and that’s got to be hard for Scott to absorb. But I never expected for him to be so angry and wound up over this. He just needs to grow up and be a little bit more mature.”

