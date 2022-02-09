Friends support one another! After Khloé Kardashian debuted a brand-new look via her social media, longtime pal Scott Disick offered his thoughts on her style.

“Looking 2 fine 🔥,” the Flip It Like Disick alum, 38, commented via Instagram on Tuesday, February 8, on the Good American cofounder’s social media upload.

Kardashian, 37, for her part, rocked a coordinating brown ensemble from sister Kim Kardashian’s Skims brand, along with a pair of matching heels, gold hoop earrings and a sleek topknot. She captioned her post with a simple brown heart emoji.

While the New York native had his ups and downs with her famous family, the former Revenge Body host has long stayed in his corner.

“Khloé and Scott have a very good relationship,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2021. “He speaks highly of her. They have a true connection. You can see when they’re together and it really shows.”

At the time, the insider noted that “no matter how strained” Disick’s relationship is with ex Kourtney Kardashian — with whom he shares children Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6 — he has stayed close with her sister Khloé, noting that the twosome can reach out whenever they need “someone to lean on.”

“He feels for her and all he can do in this situation between Tristan [Thompson] and Khloé is be there for her and give her any kind of support she needs,” the source added at the time. “He’s kind and genuinely cares about her.”

The Talentless founder’s sweet social media comment is nothing new. Disick consistently replies to her standout social media posts with compliments.

Khloé and Disick — who first met in 2006 when he began dating the now 42-year-old Poosh founder ahead of their 2015 split — have gotten closer through the years despite growing difficulties with Kourtney.

“He’s always been close to Kris [Jenner],” a second insider exclusively told Us in November 2021. “He truly thinks of her as a second mom. He’s also very close to Khloé. The Kardashians will always be family to him.”

Throughout their tenure on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and beyond, the twosome often publicly showcased their enduring friendship on the show or via social media.

“Happy birthday @letthelordbewithyou!!! Life would be SO boring without you,” the Strong Looks Better Naked author captioned an Instagram post in May 2020. “Thank you for being such a great brother to me. Cheers to you being spoiled and I pray this year is filled with magic. You deserve only the best! We have so much more life to live 🙏🏽Forever family! I love you long time!”

