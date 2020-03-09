Obsessed with sanitizing amid the coronavirus outbreak? Keeping Up With the Kardashian star Scott Disick came up with the perfect way to encourage others to be just as vigilant. Enter, “please wash your hands apparel,” born to prevent the avoidable spread of the illness and to look good while doing it.

Disick told his 23.4 million Instagram followers about the new product launch on Sunday, March 8, with a photo of him intensely staring at himself in the mirror while — you guessed it! — washing his hands.

The 36-year-old captioned the pic, “You can thank the LORD & @talentless later and for the love of god just WASH YOUR HANDS!”

The new drop consists of two different limited-edition styles: a T-shirt ($49) and a hooded sweatshirt ($129), available in men’s and women’s sizing. Interested buyers can choose from four colors: mustard-yellow, navy blue, white and black.

Written on the back of each item is “please wash your hands” in all caps.

The reality star launched his clothing brand, Talentless, in 2018. On the “About Us” page of Disick’s brand website, he says, “Talentless is an homage to the new wave of creators, innovators, and influencers who’ve made a name for themselves by going against the conventions of what it means to be ‘Talented.'”

The description of his brand might tie into the fact that he is best known as Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend and the husband of their three children. Critics might say he’s “talentless,” but perhaps Disick’s a genius for commodifying the insult.

Disick’s 21-year-old girlfriend, Sofia Richie, hasn’t shared a selfie donning one of the brand’s pieces just yet, but Us Weekly hopes she purchases a piece of the hygiene propaganda. She has, after all, worn sweatshirts from her boyfriend’s brand before.

The Flip It Like Disick host isn’t the only star who’s worrying about COVID-19. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom postponed their wedding until further notice because it was supposed to take place in Japan over the summer. And several performers have been delayed or cancelled over the outbreak, including Khalid, Louis Tomlinson, Mariah Carey and Ciara.

