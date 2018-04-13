Up in the air. Khloé Kardashian hasn’t yet made her mind up about the future of her relationship with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Kardashian, 33, welcomed her first child with the NBA player on Thursday, April 12, amid the news that Thompson, 27, cheated on her during her pregnancy. Now a source tells Us Weekly that the reality star is currently “undecided” about the status of their relationship.

As previously reported, Thompson, 27, made headlines after he was spotted kissing a woman at New York City’s PhD lounge on Saturday, April 7. The Daily Mail released photos and videos of the athlete on Tuesday, April 10, and The Shade Room published photos of him taking the woman, model Lani Blair, to a hotel later that night. TMZ also published another video from October 2017 of the Cleveland Cavaliers player kissing and getting close to two women at a hookah lounge in Washington, D.C. Us Weekly confirmed on Friday, April 13, that he has also been cheating on Kardashian with a woman named Tania Joyce Benitah since at least November.

Us confirmed that the pair welcomed their baby girl early Thursday morning, just days after the footage emerged. Us also confirmed that the NBA player was present for the birth at a hospital in Cleveland. A source close to the new mom told Us Weekly that she was preparing to move back to Los Angeles while another insider told Us that Thompson was “remorseful” for being unfaithful to the Revenge Body host. Still, “Tristan is making no moves to try and prevent Khloé from leaving, and keeping their daughter in Cleveland,” the source told Us. “He is incredibly remorseful for everything that has happened and doesn’t want to cause Khloe any more pain.”

“Tristan has been overcome with emotion, and everything changed when Khloe gave birth. He is hoping that Khloe will choose to stay in Cleveland with their daughter, but isn’t going to make any demands of her to do so,” another source told Us. “Khloe’s mom made it very clear to Tristan that it would be very unwise for him to make any moves to keep the baby in Cleveland.”

The Kardashian clan, including Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and best friend Malika Haqq rushed to the Strong Looks Better Naked author’s side for the baby girl’s delivery. While they have been gushing about the baby on social media, no members of the family have publicly commented on Thompson’s cheating or the couple’s relationship.

