Going back to Cali. Khloé Kardashian’s team is getting ready to move her back to Los Angeles, a source close to the new mom tells Us Weekly.

“Khloe’s assistant is on the ground in Cleveland packing her up and preparing for Khloe’s move back to L.A.,” the insider explains.

As previously reported, the 33-year-old reality star gave birth to her first child, a baby girl, with Tristan Thompson, on Thursday, April 12, at a hospital in Cleveland. Despite footage of the NBA star with multiple other women emerging two days prior, Thompson, 27, was present for the birth of his daughter, Us can confirm.

Sources previously told Us that Thompson is not going to try to stop Kardashian from leaving Ohio after the news of his infidelity broke.

“Tristan is making no moves to try and prevent Khloé from leaving, and keeping their daughter in Cleveland,” one insider told Us on Thursday. “He is incredibly remorseful for everything that has happened and doesn’t want to cause Khloe any more pain.”

A second source said that Thompson is “hoping that Khloe will choose to stay in Cleveland with their daughter, but isn’t going to make any demands of her to do so.”

Kardashian had previously explained in a February episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that she planned to relocate to Cleveland to welcome her daughter. “My doctor, she’s flying to Cleveland to deliver the baby,” Kardashian said at the time.

An insider told Us on Wednesday, April 11, that the Good American cofounder had “fully moved” to Cleveland, but after the scandal broke, she wanted to leave Ohio as soon as possible.

“Khloé shipped everything to Cleveland … She was planning on raising the baby there fulltime and making that her and her daughter’s home,” the source said. “Now she just wants to get the hell out of Cleveland, but she can’t fly.”

