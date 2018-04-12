Sister, sister. Kim and Kourtney Kardashian were spotted departing Cleveland on a private jet on Thursday, April 12, after Khloé Kardashian gave birth to her first child, a girl, with Tristan Thompson, earlier the same day, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

After footage emerged of the NBA star, 27, cheating on the Revenge Body host, 33, with multiple women throughout her pregnancy, a source close to the Kardashians told Us that Kim, 37, Kourtney, 38, and Kris Jenner “had concerns” about Khloé dating “another basketball player.”

“Women are constantly throwing themselves at professional athletes, and it’s very easy to stray when teams are on the road,” the source explained. “Kris never expressed her fears to Khloe because she felt it would cause nothing but drama and create tension.”

“After the living hell that Khloe had to deal with while married to Lamar [Odom] with the constant cheating, her sisters had wanted her to date a non-athlete,” the insider added, referencing Khloé’s marriage to the former Los Angeles Laker, who opened up about his various infidelities to Us Weekly back in March 2017. “It has always been important for Khloe to try and establish her own identity beyond her sisters and family. She moved to Dallas with Lamar when he was traded, and things had already been really bad at that point. It just seems like she is trying to run away from them and have her own thing.”

Prior to their brief trip to Ohio, Kourtney and Kim enjoyed a trip Turks and Caicos with their kids for spring break. (The KKW beauty creator shares 4-year-old daughter North, 2-year-old Saint and 4-month-old Chicago with Kanye West, while Kourtney coparents 8-year-old son Mason, 5-year-old daughter Penelope and 3-year-old son Reign with Scott Disick.)

Thompson, meanwhile, was seen leaving the hospital in causal clothes after Khloé gave birth on Thursday. A source previously told Us that the new mom’s team is already preparing for Khloé to move back to Los Angeles as soon as possible.

