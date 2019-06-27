Kendall Jenner, is that you? Fans had to do a double take of a throwback photo of Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner on Thursday, June 27.

The 21-year-old took to Instagram to wish her sister a happy 35th birthday, but the focus quickly shifted from Kardashian’s special day to how much the Revenge Body host looks like Kendall in the old snap.

One fan wrote, “I literally thought this was a picture of Kendall with a baby.”

“Khloé looks so much like Kendall here,” a second user commented.

A third person asked, “Am I going the only one who thought that was Kendall?”

“I see Kendall in this pic of you Khloe!” a fourth person added.

Kylie, for her part, didn’t address the idea that the Kardashian looked like their 23-year-old sister. She did, however, rave about the Good American designer in her tribute.

“Khloé, no time or distance apart could ruin the bond we have,” Kylie gushed. “I feel so lucky to call you my sister. thank you for all the love, guidance, and laughter throughout the years.. my life truly wouldn’t be the same without you. I feel so blessed to take the journey of life together because there will just never be another you. Happy Birthday 🎈 ♥️.”

The makeup mogul wasn’t the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner family to celebrate Khloé on Thursday.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my second mom/sister!!” Kendall wrote via Instagram.

Kim Kardashian referred to her sister as “one of a kind” and “flawless.”

“I’m so grateful to have a sister like you,” the KKW Beauty CEO said. “I’m so happy we are so close and that our souls decided to take this trip down to earth around the same time! So lucky to have you in my life. I know this year is going to bring so much joy into your life!”

Even Khloé’s ex Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares 14-month-old daughter True, weighed in.

“Happy birthday @khloekardashian You are the most beautiful human I have ever met inside and out,” the basketball pro captioned a photo of Khloé with their daughter. “Thank you for being an amazing mommy to our princess True. She is blessed to have someone like you to look up to. I wish you nothing but more success and sending you positive blessing [sic] your way. Enjoy your day Koko ❤️”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!