It’s a toss-up. Fans and celebs are divided on how they feel about Khloé Kardashian’s baby name. The new mom — who gave birth to her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson on Thursday, April 12, amid allegations that he cheated on her with multiple women — revealed on Monday, April 16, that her daughter’s name is True Thompson, and the internet promptly exploded.

“How Khloé gonna name her baby True Thompson when her daddy didn’t stay to True to her momma???” one tweeted.

“But did khloe Kardashian really just name her child True Thompson, idk if I’m more disappointed in the first or last name,” another skeptical Twitter user wrote.

“The irony of Khloe Kardashian’s baby’s name is too much. TRUE THOMPSON,” a commenter shared, letting the baby’s name do all the talking.

“Isn’t True Thompson an Oxymoron?” another responded.

Perez Hilton had a similar reaction to the moniker. “’True’ Thompson. Clearly not named after Daddy,” he tweeted, followed by a laughing-face emoji.

Meanwhile, other celebrities rushed to congratulate Kardashian in the comments of her Instagram announcement. “Love the name! Perfect,” Heather Dubrow wrote.

“Omg beautiful I love true!!!!” hairstylist Scotty Cunha, who works with the Kardashians, commented.

“Awwwwwww I love her name!! Congrats @khloekardashian,” Vanessa Simmons posted.

As previously reported, Thompson, 27, has been accused of cheating on Kardashian, 33, with five women while she was pregnant with their daughter. Photos of the athlete getting close to a woman in a New York club were published by the Daily Mail on Tuesday, April 10. The Shade Room later shared pics of Thompson entering a hotel with the woman. TMZ also released a video of the NBA player kissing and getting physical with two other women in October. Us Weekly confirmed on Friday, April 13, that the Cleveland Cavaliers player was unfaithful with a fifth woman since at least November.

Fans have flooded Thompson’s Instagram with more than 270,000 harsh comments since news of his infidelity broke. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is “undecided” about her future with her beau, a source told Us on Friday.

See more reactions below:

I guess someone has to be a True Thompson because it sure isn’t Tristan https://t.co/DrNLScKpHU — Shafeeq (@Y2SHAF) April 16, 2018

True Thompson sounds like Khloé Kardashian got sick of answering questions about Tristan Thompson's cheating and just decided, "My daughter's name is the answer. It's True." — Francesca Bacardi (@OriginalFresca) April 16, 2018

So we have :

North West

Saint West

Chicago West

Stormi Scott

Dream Kardashian

True Thompson Kourtney might be the only sane one of the bunch — darth buddha (@Neauxp) April 16, 2018

“Khloe Kardashian names daughter True Thompson.”

I think we all know who the REAL True is, am I right? pic.twitter.com/l3TYZqMbW0 — heidiee (@benzoxkings) April 16, 2018

True??? When you want to use your kid to guilt your baby daddy for the rest of his life. "True Thompson" pic.twitter.com/VVoU55mD4K — USCThug (@USCThug) April 16, 2018

