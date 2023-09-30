Khloé Kardashian made some waves after revealing that she fears whales in the season 4 premiere of The Kardashians — and now she is being inundated with whale photos, videos and memes.
“Can you guys please stop sending me whale tweets. I’m going to log off. It’s too much lol I’m really getting uncomfortable,” Khloé, 39, shared via X (formerly known as Twitter) on Friday, September 29.
“I understand that it’s a very irrational fear, but I can’t control my phobia,” she added. “It’s so bad that I can’t even watch them on videos my sisters DM whale videos because they find it funny lol.”
In latest episode of The Kardashians, which hit Hulu on Thursday, September 28, Khloé revealed her fear while the family was staying at a beach house in Mexico during whale season.
“Why is this whale season? Like, why? What are they doing? Mating? That’s sick,” Khloé said to sister Kim Kardashian while looking out at the ocean with binoculars from the safety of a beach house. “And why do they come to the shore? That is way too close for my comfort.”
When a whale breached Khloé screamed in terror. “Ah, I saw it, oh my God!” she said while Kim, 42, excitedly called for sister Kendall Jenner. “I don’t want to see it. Oh, my God, that was actually terrible. It came out of the water. It jumped again.”
She added, “This has been a phobia of mine for years. I don’t want anything bad to happen to whales and I know the phobia is totally irrational, but we don’t pick our phobias. I low-key have a fear of the ocean, but a whale I can’t even look at, it freaks me out so much.”
Khloé admitted that she feels a bit silly but was happy to find others on social media who shared her fears. “Oh my God, is that relatable?” she asked one fan. “I hope so because I feel like such an idiot, admitting that it freaks me the f–k out.
She added in a separate post, “They are ginormous, and we discover new species all the time. Over 80% of our oceans are unchartered. That’s f–king bananas! We don’t even know what’s in there.”
Her family remains confused and entertained. “My daughter bullies me. She draws me photos of whales just to f—k with me. She thinks it is so funny,” Khloé, who shares daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 13 months, with ex Tristan Thompson, quipped. “Everyone turns into a f–king a–hole at some point. I am uncomfortable.”