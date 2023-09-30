Khloé Kardashian made some waves after revealing that she fears whales in the season 4 premiere of The Kardashians — and now she is being inundated with whale photos, videos and memes.

“Can you guys please stop sending me whale tweets. I’m going to log off. It’s too much lol I’m really getting uncomfortable,” Khloé, 39, shared via X (formerly known as Twitter) on Friday, September 29.

“I understand that it’s a very irrational fear, but I can’t control my phobia,” she added. “It’s so bad that I can’t even watch them on videos my sisters DM whale videos because they find it funny lol.”

In latest episode of The Kardashians, which hit Hulu on Thursday, September 28, Khloé revealed her fear while the family was staying at a beach house in Mexico during whale season.

Related: Olivia Rodrigo Reveals Fear of Birds — See Stars' Biggest Phobias Celebrities might seem confident in the public eye, but when it comes to being afraid, they’re just like Us! Stars such as Justin Bieber, Paris Hilton and Uma Thurman suffer from the fear of enclosed spaces, one of the most common phobias. Jennifer Aniston, Sandra Bullock and Whoopi Goldberg also share another popular fear — […]

“Why is this whale season? Like, why? What are they doing? Mating? That’s sick,” Khloé said to sister Kim Kardashian while looking out at the ocean with binoculars from the safety of a beach house. “And why do they come to the shore? That is way too close for my comfort.”

When a whale breached Khloé screamed in terror. “Ah, I saw it, oh my God!” she said while Kim, 42, excitedly called for sister Kendall Jenner. “I don’t want to see it. Oh, my God, that was actually terrible. It came out of the water. It jumped again.”

She added, “This has been a phobia of mine for years. I don’t want anything bad to happen to whales and I know the phobia is totally irrational, but we don’t pick our phobias. I low-key have a fear of the ocean, but a whale I can’t even look at, it freaks me out so much.”

Related: Have Timothee Chalamet and Bad Bunny Filmed for'The Kardashians'? Fans hoping to see Timothée Chalamet or Bad Bunny on The Kardashians shouldn’t get their hopes too high, according to executive producer Ben Winston. While he hasn’t filmed with Chalamet, 27, or Bad Bunny, 29, yet, Winston played coy when asked whether there are plans to include them on the show at some point amid […]

Khloé admitted that she feels a bit silly but was happy to find others on social media who shared her fears. “Oh my God, is that relatable?” she asked one fan. “I hope so because I feel like such an idiot, admitting that it freaks me the f–k out.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

She added in a separate post, “They are ginormous, and we discover new species all the time. Over 80% of our oceans are unchartered. That’s f–king bananas! We don’t even know what’s in there.”

Her family remains confused and entertained. “My daughter bullies me. She draws me photos of whales just to f—k with me. She thinks it is so funny,” Khloé, who shares daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 13 months, with ex Tristan Thompson, quipped. “Everyone turns into a f–king a–hole at some point. I am uncomfortable.”