Khloé Kardashian‘s fear of whales may be reliable to some people, but not to her daughter, True.
During the season 4 premiere of The Kardashians, which started streaming on Thursday, September 28, Khloé, 39, was overwhelmed when she found out there were whales visible from the private home her family was staying at in Mexico.
“I am really freaking out. He said they come close to the shore,” the reality star said. “I feel like I am going to cry. I don’t think I am comfortable seeing it.”
After getting a better look in her room, Khloé became even more uneasy about the situation.
“Why is this whale season? What are they doing? Mating? That’s sick. And why do they come to the shore? That is way too close for my comfort,” she told sister Kim Kardashian before they spotted the mammal in the ocean. “I saw it. I don’t want to see it. Oh, my God, that was actually terrible. It came out of the water. It jumped again.”
The Good American founder continued to question why whales were visible in the area, saying, “What in the f—k are the chances that we are here during mating season or something? Off the coast of California, you didn’t hear about the couple that got swallowed up by the f—king whale and then spit back out because it was an accident? This f—king thing is so big you don’t see it coming — there’s no ripples or warning. That’s weird.”
Khloé then dropped the allegation against her toddler.
“My daughter bullies me. She draws me photos of whales just to f—k with me. She thinks it is so funny,” the Hulu personality, who shares daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 13 months, with ex Tristan Thompson, quipped. “Everyone turns into a f—king a–hole at some point. I am uncomfortable.”
Khloé’s own mother, Kris Jenner, remained confused by the situation.
“I can’t quite figure out where Khloé got this fear of whales. The thought of a whale, the glance of a whale, the conversation of a whale,” Kris told the cameras. “It had to have been somewhere in her childhood that I went really, really wrong somehow. I’m so sorry, Khloé.”
According to Khloé, though, her concerns are not specific to just the animal. “I don’t like deep open water. I don’t like dark water. I won’t go in a lake. I am not boujee about a lot of things [but] when it comes to water, I will be the boujee-iest motherf—ker you ever met. If I was lost at sea and on a raft and I saw the eye,” she continued. “Have you ever read a Snapple tip at the top [of the bottle cap]? A blue whale’s heart is as big as a baby yellow school bus. I always get that Snapple fact. That’s weird. It’s not for me.”
Hulu releases new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday.