Khloé Kardashian‘s fear of whales may be reliable to some people, but not to her daughter, True.

During the season 4 premiere of The Kardashians, which started streaming on Thursday, September 28, Khloé, 39, was overwhelmed when she found out there were whales visible from the private home her family was staying at in Mexico.

“I am really freaking out. He said they come close to the shore,” the reality star said. “I feel like I am going to cry. I don’t think I am comfortable seeing it.”

After getting a better look in her room, Khloé became even more uneasy about the situation.

Related: Celebrities' Biggest Phobias Celebrities might seem confident in the public eye, but when it comes to being afraid, they’re just like Us! Stars such as Justin Bieber, Paris Hilton and Uma Thurman suffer from the fear of enclosed spaces, one of the most common phobias. Jennifer Aniston, Sandra Bullock and Whoopi Goldberg also share another popular fear — […]

“Why is this whale season? What are they doing? Mating? That’s sick. And why do they come to the shore? That is way too close for my comfort,” she told sister Kim Kardashian before they spotted the mammal in the ocean. “I saw it. I don’t want to see it. Oh, my God, that was actually terrible. It came out of the water. It jumped again.”

The Good American founder continued to question why whales were visible in the area, saying, “What in the f—k are the chances that we are here during mating season or something? Off the coast of California, you didn’t hear about the couple that got swallowed up by the f—king whale and then spit back out because it was an accident? This f—king thing is so big you don’t see it coming — there’s no ripples or warning. That’s weird.”

Khloé then dropped the allegation against her toddler.

Related: Khloe Kardashian's Best Quotes About Raising Her Daughter True So in love! Khloe Kardashian welcomed her daughter, True, in April 2018 with her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, and the reality star has been gushing about her baby girl ever since. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum opened up about her dreams of motherhood long before her newborn arrived. “I’m a really fun aunt, […]

“My daughter bullies me. She draws me photos of whales just to f—k with me. She thinks it is so funny,” the Hulu personality, who shares daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 13 months, with ex Tristan Thompson, quipped. “Everyone turns into a f—king a–hole at some point. I am uncomfortable.”

Khloé’s own mother, Kris Jenner, remained confused by the situation.

“I can’t quite figure out where Khloé got this fear of whales. The thought of a whale, the glance of a whale, the conversation of a whale,” Kris told the cameras. “It had to have been somewhere in her childhood that I went really, really wrong somehow. I’m so sorry, Khloé.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Khloe Kardashian Through the Years: Reality TV, Mom Life and More A real Khlo-up! Khloé Kardashian has evolved into a successful businesswoman and mother since she first stepped on the scene in Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Fans met Khloé and her famous family, including sisters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner as well as mom Kris Jenner, in October 2007, when the hit […]

According to Khloé, though, her concerns are not specific to just the animal. “I don’t like deep open water. I don’t like dark water. I won’t go in a lake. I am not boujee about a lot of things [but] when it comes to water, I will be the boujee-iest motherf—ker you ever met. If I was lost at sea and on a raft and I saw the eye,” she continued. “Have you ever read a Snapple tip at the top [of the bottle cap]? A blue whale’s heart is as big as a baby yellow school bus. I always get that Snapple fact. That’s weird. It’s not for me.”

Hulu releases new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday.