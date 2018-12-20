Harsh words. Khloé Kardashian posted a cryptic note about ‘a major loss’ via Instagram on Thursday, December 20.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 34, uploaded a screenshot of a quote to her Instagram Story that read, “In the end, hurting a good person will only hurt you more when you realize not many genuine people exist. You just took a major loss.”

The message came shortly after she wrote, “When some one wants to do something, best believe they will do it!” and added a picture of Bible verse from John 14:1. “Don’t let your heart be troubled,” it read.

The Revenge Body host revealed that she makes it a point to share words of love and positivity with her 8-month-old daughter, True, because “social media is a gift and a curse.”

“I do affirmations with True every single day. She’s only a few months old, but we stand in the mirror and I say something to her reflection, and I pretend she’s saying it back to herself,” she told Refinery29 in a story published on Tuesday, December 18. “I really want to make my daughter feel beautiful and teach her that makeup is fun but, at the end of the day, none of us need it. Let it just be something you enjoy.”

The Good American founder and her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, welcomed True in April, days after news broke that he had been cheating throughout Kardashian’s pregnancy. While the couple worked through the scandal for the sake of the baby, it took time for their relationship to get back on track.

“Khloé and Tristan continue to have a very, very fractured relationship,” a source told Us Weekly in November. Another insider later added, “She’s not leaving him. She doesn’t want to be alone. She’s scared to raise True by herself. Being a single parent can be so lonely.”

Now, the couple are in a better place and want to expand their family. “[They] are trying for another baby,” a source told Us in early December. “She isn’t pregnant yet, but they are actively trying. Khloé loves being a mom. She wants True to have a sibling.”

