If she could turn back time. Khloé Kardashian shared the advice she’d give her younger self, and in classic Khloé fashion, it’s insight that many might still benefit from today.

“I have so much advice to give to my past self but 1thing would be live for yourself,” the reality star, 37, wrote via Twitter on Monday, July 26, after a fan asked her for some insight.

The Good American cofounder continued: “Try not to live up to every1 else’s expectations especially when they don’t live that way. Focus on making yourself happy. The rest is too much pressure &probably won’t matter in the grand scheme.”

After the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared her wisdom, more fans reached out to tell her how much her guidance inspired them.

“I love you. You’ve been through so much and gone through so much and i truly couldn’t be prouder of you!” one Twitter user wrote, while the fan who asked the original question responded with a row of hearts.

Last month, the California native practiced what she preached when she and Tristan Thompson called it quits after a tumultuous on and off romance. Following their June split, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that — although she still had strong feelings for the 30-year-old basketball player — Kardashian was doing what she needed to for herself and their daughter, True.

“Khloe still loves Tristan and would take him back in a heartbeat, but that’s not happening any time soon,” the source added. “They spent pretty much 24/7 together and now that she broke up with him, they’re not around each other as much anymore. She’s trying to just adjust and transition into being friendly coparents and separate her emotions from him.”

The duo started dating in 2016 and welcomed True, now 3, two years later. However, things turned complicated for the couple when Thompson was involved in multiple cheating scandals. While Kardashian forgave him at first, they eventually broke up after the athlete kissed her younger sister Kylie Jenner‘s then-BFF Jordyn Woods.

While Us broke the news in August 2020 that the pair were back together, the source noted that the Kocktails With Khloé alum finally realized she couldn’t put allegations of Thompson’s infidelity behind her — causing the relationship to end again.

“She struggles because Tristan is the father of True, and she wants to be on good terms with him but is having trouble because she sees him as a cheater and thinks it’ll continue to happen if she takes him back,” the insider shared.