An indirect message. Khloé Kardashian shared a motivational video that seems to hint at how she might be feeling amid her and Tristan Thompson‘s recent baby news.

“Some people only know what they knew about you. They have no clue what’s actually new about you,” Graham, a Maryland-based TikToker, said in the viral video, which the Good American founder, 38, shared via Instagram on Saturday, July 23.

The speaker, who initially shared the video in June, continued: “You see, I figured out that people will hold you hostage to your past because it helps them validate how they wanted to feel about you. And to be honest, it helps them really validate how they want to feel about themselves. Either way, can I give you some advice? Grow. Grow at such a rate so fast and so much that your past becomes irrelevant. Anybody who chooses to see you from your old scope, they become just as irrelevant.”

Kardashian’s past with Thompson, 31, has been a major focus among her fans this summer. First, The Kardashians ended season 1 by revealing the details of the Revenge Body host discovering that the basketball player had an affair with Maralee Nichols and was being sued for child support.

The June finale showed the California native learning of the scandal when the news went public, just weeks before Nichols, 31, gave birth to son Theo.

“I find out what Tristan is doing with the rest of the world. A courtesy would be not doing it. But fine, if you do it, you are not even going to give me a f–king heads-up before the rest of the world? It is just an additional slap in my face. It is humiliating. I am embarrassed. I would prefer to be alone than to be around people,” the denim designer said on a June 2022 episode of The Kardashians.

She continued, “I am replaying every event, every grand gesture, every trip [and] every date. All of that was a lie. How were you able to not saying something? I feel just not really in my own body. These things are just happening and I am going through the motions. But when things happen to you a couple of times, you become immune to them. Which is really sad.”

In July, her relationship with Tristan was put into the spotlight once again as it was confirmed that a surrogate was pregnant with the athlete and reality star’s second baby. They previously welcomed daughter True, 4, in 2018.

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” her rep told Us Weekly earlier this month. “We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”

The November conception was just weeks before his legal battle with Nichols went public the following month.

Though the Kocktails with Khloé alum reunited with Thompson despite previous cheating scandals in the past, an insider exclusively told Us that Kardashian won’t do the same this time.

“[Tristan] went through finding a surrogate and all that while he was cheating on [Khloé ] and that’s unforgivable to her,” the source revealed amid the pregnancy news.

“There’s no place in her mind that wants to take Tristan back, she is really done with him romantically this time,” the insider added. “Tristan has realized that he’s a parental figure to True and the new baby [and] that’s all he is to Khloé right now.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!