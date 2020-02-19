Giving her take. Khloé Kardashian, a woman who boasts more than 105 million Instagram followers, is speaking out about people’s behavior on social media.

In a new Instagram Stories post, Kardashian, 35, shared a quote from F–kology about the tendencies of trolls and haters. “Social media has made too many of you comfortable with disrespecting people and not getting punched in the mouth for it,” the statement read, which is something she previously shared to her Stories last April.

Due to the Good American cofounder’s level of fame, she has come to understand the good and bad aspects of social media. Speaking to Forbes in February 2016, she noted how learning to “disconnect” from the toxicity on social media has helped her to grow a thicker skin.

“We all get sucked into reading our comments every now and then. Now, I find it funnier where before it could have really affected my day,” she admitted at the time. “This might sound so bizarre but one time I was like, ‘Oh my god these people are so mean, they’re calling me XYZ.’ So [I] just wanted to see if someone was saying the same things about Beyoncé. Like who hates Beyoncé?”

Kardashian continued, “I just went on her page and I looked and realized people are so mean to everybody. This is what people do and this is why they’re called social media trolls. They just sit behind a computer and troll.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also pointed out to Forbes, while promoting her Strong Looks Better Naked memoir, the ways in which social media has benefited her. “I’d never searched out writing the book. Just like the talk show, it came to me through the power of social media,” she shared with the magazine.

All eyes were on Kardashian last February after news broke of a headline-making cheating scandal between her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson and former family friend, Jordyn Woods. Thompson, 28, and Woods, 22, were caught kissing at a party he hosted at his Los Angeles home. The Revenge Body star, thereafter, broke up with the NBA athlete after more than two years of dating.

Nearly one month after the scandal broke, Kardashian slammed a troll who commented about Thompson beneath a post she shared of her “good morning” with the exes’ 22-month-old daughter True. “I bet Tristan is thinking the same thing waking up in another woman’s bed,” the user wrote, while Kardashian responded, “You are a PRESCHOOL TEACHER leaving comments like this?! I’ll pray for you!”