Khloé Kardashian is showing off her little ones’ jamming skills.

On Friday, March 29, the TV personality, 39, shared an adorable video of her kids, True and Tatum — along with nephew Psalm — dancing to North West’s new song.

In the clip, the three youngsters danced to their relative’s “Talking/Once Again” track in the kitchen, raising their arms and shuffling their feet.

“A medley 🤍,” Kardashian captioned the post. (Kardashian shares True, 5, and Tatum, 18 months, with Tristan Thompson. Psalm, 4, is the youngest child of Kim Kardashian and ex-husband Kanye West. Along with North, they also share son Saint, 8, and daughter Chicago, 6.)

Related: Celebrity Kids Following in Their Parents’ Musical Footsteps: Blue Ivy Carter, N... Tons of celebrity kids have followed in their musical parents’ footsteps over the years, starting pop careers of their own — and racking up awards in the process. Miley Cyrus, whose dad Billy Ray Cyrus is a country superstar, is one of the most notable examples of a famous kid following her parents into showbiz. […]

The lyrics read: “We gonna take over the year for another year/It’s your bestie, Miss, Miss Westie/Don’t try to test me/It’s gonna get messy/It’s gonna get messy/Just, just bless me, bless me/It’s your bestie, Miss, Miss Westie”

North announced her album during the March 10 listening party for her dad’s new Vultures project. The title, Elementary School Dropout, is a reference to Ye’s 2004 debut, The College Dropout.

The album arrived after Ye featured North on “Talking / Once Again,” a track from Vultures. The two-part song reached No. 30 on the Billboard Hot 100, making her one of the youngest artists to attain a Top 40 hit.

Apart from showcasing her rap skills, North took center stage in the music video alongside Kanye and Ty Dolla $ign. Following the video’s release, Kim, 43, expressed support for her daughter’s debut in the music industry.

Related: The Kardashian-Jenner Family: Get to Know the Next Generation While making their mark on the entertainment and business world, the Kardashian-Jenner clan is also raising their next generation. Kourtney Kardashian was the first of Kris Jenner’s children to have kids of her own. Kourtney and her now-ex Scott Disick welcomed their eldest son, Mason, in December 2009, followed by daughter Penelope three years later. […]

“Miss Westie,” the Skims cofounder wrote via her Instagram Story earlier this month alongside a clip of North in the music video.

While North is carving out her path in the music industry, that’s just one of her many aspirations. In October 2023, the fledgling rap star candidly discussed the multitude of goals she set for her career.

“A basketball player, a rapper,” she told i-D magazine about the many professions she wants to try out. “Well, when I was 7, I wanted to be a boxer. But now I don’t want to be a boxer. I’m going to do art on the side.”

What Is the Best Reality Franchise of All Time?

North’s ambitions extend beyond music. She emphasized her intention to eventually assume control of the fashion brands established by her parents.

“When I’m, like, 13, I want to walk dogs, to make money to buy art supplies, because everything around here is so expensive,” she continued of her plans. “So a rapper, a basketball player and I’m going to make artwork that I sell. Also, one day I want to own Yeezy and Skims, and I want to be a business owner.”