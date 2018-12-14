Since her own kids aren’t going to do a family Christmas card this year, Kris Jenner has happily Instagram-adopted Chrissy Teigen and John Legend — and her daughter Khloé Kardashian had a hilarious response.

“If you missed #ALegendaryChristmas, don’t worry, it’s back tomorrow night!! You know I’ll be watching again!!” Jenner, 63, wrote alongside a promo for the couple’s holiday special, which she appeared in last month.

The picture shows Legend, 39, and his wife, 33, posed underneath a sprig of mistletoe, and the Strong Looks Better Naked author, 34, shared her concern for her mom’s enthusiasm.

“Mom I feel like they may get a restraining order against you soon,” Kardashian wrote with the peeled-eye emojis.

Kris’ post comes on the heels of a big month for the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch. In November, the self-proclaimed momager appeared on the NBC music special as the first famous face to arrive at Teigen’s party.

In the skit, she proclaimed that she was going to become the Lip Sync Battle cohost’s manager — and mom — as long as she changed the C in her name to a K to match Jenner’s brood.

Days after her stint on the Legendary Christmas special, Jenner made a memorable cameo in Ariana Grande’s music video for her chart-topping song, “Thank U, Next,” where she portrayed the “cool” mom (Amy Poehler) from Mean Girls.

Circling back to her own family, Jenner attended the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show which aired on December 2, where daughter Kendall Jenner walked as an Angel, sporting a lace lingerie set and sheer beaded crop top.

Following the 23-year-old’s strut down the runway, Kris quickly became a trending GIF as she reprised her Mean Girls character, waving in excitement from her seat while she held her cell phone tight up to snap pics.

Victoria’s Secret even got in on the fun captioning the GIF on Twitter with an iconic quote from the 2004 teen comedy. “When you’re not a regular mom, you’re a cool mom @krisjenner #VSFashionShow,” the post read.

