They aren’t convinced he’s a changed man. Us Weekly exclusively confirmed on Friday, May 4, that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are “fully back together” following the NBA players public infidelity, but the reality stars friends aren’t buying into him staying faithful, a source tells Us.

“The main question everyone has now is: ‘When will he cheat again?’ It’s not a matter of will he? But it’s a matter of when will he,” the insider dished. “This should be the best time of her life but it’s been overshadowed with something so awful.”

And while the 33-year-old Strong Looks Better Naked author is adjusting to motherhood, and forgiving and forgetting Thompson amid the cheating scandal, she’s leaning on the support of her family.

“Kylie and Kendall are the closest with Khloe,” the source notes. “Those are her girls. They’re being really supportive. They’re not making any judgement.”

Adding to that, the insider says, “You’ll never hear the girls say anything negative about Tristan publicly. They’ll always suck it up. They’ll never tear down one of their sisters. If Khloe loves him, they’ll love him because he’s in her life and is connected to them forever now.”

News that the 28-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers player had cheated on Kardashian broke just two days before the couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter, True, on April 12. Photos and videos began surfacing on April 10 that showed Thompson kissing and touching other women.

Us Weekly previously confirmed that Thompson had been cheating on the KUWTK star since at least November with multiple women. Despite the negative attention surrounding the new parents, Kardashian seems to be moving on, yet she feels “the whole world is against Tristan,” a source previously told Us. “No one in her world is supporting Tristan and she’s still in love with him.”

Following the media frenzy — and news of their reconciliation — Kardashian and Thompson were spotted out together with friends at a restaurant in Cleveland on Friday, May 4, without their baby girl.

