Kim Kardashian recently faced backlash for her trim figure, but her sister Khloé Kardashian’s personal trainer, Gunnar Peterson, is not concerned.

“[Kim has] never looked less than perfect, and I don’t think you look at the number on the scale,” Peterson, 56, told Us Weekly exclusively at the Rolls Royce X Technogym event at his home in Beverly Hills on Thursday, August 30. “If she’s happy and she’s healthy, then why would anybody weigh in on that? All puns intended.”

Kim, 37, made headlines in July when she bragged about losing weight. Her sister Kendall Jenner said in a Snapchat video at the time, “I’m really concerned ‘cause I don’t think you’re eating. Like, you look so skinny,” to which Kim responded, “Oh, my God. Thank you. … I’m down to 119 pounds, but I will say when I take out my hair extensions, I am less.”

Emmy Rossum and Stephanie Beatriz were among the stars who called out the social media mogul. “The only time I was 119 pounds [was] when I had MONO. On a magazine shoot and everyone was ‘freaking out over how good’ I looked,” the Shameless alum, 31, wrote on her Instagram Story on July 31. “I had lost ten pounds and was gaunt and sick and felt faint.”

Later that day, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star, 37, wrote on Instagram, “Kim Kardsahian saying what she weighs and her sisters complimenting her being so skinny is like eating my brain rn. There’s only one time in my life when I ever weighed 119 pounds. It was right in the middle of a terrible relationship, and intense eating disorder, and I thought that I could be thinner and look better. … It sucked.”

Like Peterson, Khloé, 34, came to Kim’s defense. “She looks great, and I’m praising her for looking good,” she told E! News on August 2. “But she always looked good.”

The KKW Beauty founder did not appear to be bothered by the controversy, though. She revealed on August 22 that she is now down to 116 pounds.

