Sticking to the plan. Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson had their baby girl’s name picked out prior to news of the NBA stars infidelity, a source tells Us Weekly.

“True had already been picked for a while,” the insider reveals to Us. “She went into labor not even knowing the full scope of the cheating so the option of changing her name wasn’t even brought up. It’s too much for one person to deal with during the crazy time.”

While the 33-year-old reality star was in a Cleveland hospital delivering their first child, Thompson was making headlines for his alleged cheating, which left those close to Kardashian wondering about the name.

“A lot of people thought she’d change the name and were waiting to send her gifts,” the insider adds. “Everything that Khloe bought during her pregnancy was already monogrammed True.”

News that the Cleveland Cavaliers player was unfaithful to the Strong Looks Better Naked author first broke just two days before the birth of their daughter after pictures and videos of him kissing and touching other women began to surface.

Though Us Weekly confirmed that Thompson had been cheating on Kardashian with multiple women since at least November, an insider has since revealed to Us that the two are “fully back together,” less than a month after the media frenzy.

Our source confirms that even though the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star has seen all of the photos and videos, she feels “the whole world is against Tristan.” Adding that “No one in her world is supporting Tristan and she’s still in love with him.”

The insider noted that “Those around Khloé are trying to be as supportive to her as they can. It’s hard because if everyone distances themselves from Tristan, they’ll risk losing Khloé.”

Meanwhile, momager Kris Jenner opened up about the situation during a Friday, May 4, interview on The Ellen DeGeneres show.

“I’m so proud of that kid. I get choked up because she’s such a good mom and honestly I get so emotional,” she shared while holding back tears. “I was in Cleveland last week, it was snowing, and she was all nestled in the nursery and the baby. She’s just concentrating on that, just being a mom, her baby and that’s what her sisters are doing as well. She’s so excited about motherhood and trying to get the nursing thing down, which is a little tricky. She’s trying, she’s really trying. That was a little bit tricky when I was there … She’s figuring it out one day at a time, she’s just the best mom already. That baby is so cute, little True.”

