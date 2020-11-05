Khloe K. Shuts Down Troll Who Says the Kardashians Didn’t Encourage Voting

Doing their part? Khloé Kardashian fired back at a social media user who accused the Kardashian-Jenner family of not using their influence to encourage people to vote.

“I am seeing that so many people were unable to sleep because of the elections. Even people not from this country. Many are riddled with nerves. Try to take care of yourselves today. 30 mins of praying or meditation may help. We will all get through this together. We have to,” the 36-year-old reality star tweeted on Wednesday, November 4, as Americans await the results of the 2020 presidential election. “I haven’t slept, not for a minute!! Anxiety on a 10 10 10.”

A troll subsequently tweeted at Kardashian, “Not being funny, but you [and] your family are huge influencers and I haven’t seen any of you try and push the vote!”

The Good American designer, who appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to call potential voters earlier this month, wasted no time responding.

“My family & I have encouraged the importance of voting, registering to vote and using your platforms,” Kardashian quipped. “we have been posting for weeks/weeks where people can register. Where people can vote. We have made it super simplistic/easy. Please be fully informed before u make untrue claims.”

Khloé’s sister Kim Kardashian, for her part, posted a photo with her “I Voted” sticker on Election Day.

“I VOTED!!!! Did you?!?!” the 40-year-old KKW Beauty CEO wrote on Tuesday, November 3, via Instagram. “If you are in line when the hours of operation close at the polls, they are required to stay open and allow you to vote, so do not get out of line!”

While some fans flooded the comments section inquiring who Kim cast her ballot for as her husband, Kanye West, ran, Kim has yet to publicly endorse a candidate. (West, 43, received approximately 60,000 votes across the 12 states he was officially on the ballot for.)

Kendall Jenner, meanwhile, used her Pamela Anderson in Barb Wire Halloween costume to get out of the vote. “‘Don’t call me babe’ happy halloween! GO VOTE!!!” the 25-year-old model captioned an Instagram pic holding a flag that reads “vote.”

While all members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, including Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, seemingly encouraged voting, Kylie, 23, came under fire for promoting her makeup restock on Election Day. She has yet to address the fan chatter.