Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian joined forces to embody ’90s Madonna and Michael Jackson for Halloween — and they killed it!

The Selfish author, 37, teased her costume on Snapchat on Saturday, October 28, while getting her makeup done, asking, “Can you guys guess what my third look is gonna be? Aaliyah was for a party that I went to earlier today. Now, I have a third look.” The reality star had previously dressed up as Cher to attend the Casamigos Halloween Party on Friday, September 27, and also channeled late singer Aaliyah for another event on Saturday.

Kim then followed up her question to fans with a clip of various photos of Jackson and Madonna’s infamous date at the 1991 Academy Awards as “Material Girl” played in the background, before revealing her and Kourtney as the legendary popstars.

The KKW beauty founder wore a white embellished dress with a fur stole and a diamond necklace while Kourtney wore her black tresses in a wet-curl look, with a white blazer and leather pants.

Kim & Kourtney. Madonna & Michael Jackson 🎃🎃 #kimkardashian #halloween @kimkardashian @fashionistaarabia A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on Oct 28, 2017 at 10:21pm PDT

Kourtney, 38, also shared a funny video in a limo that featured her as the King of Pop, as his music played in the background while she showed off her outfit.

If Kim was bothered by some social media backlash she received on Saturday over her Aaliyah costume, she didn’t show it.

Several fans took to Twitter to express their outrage over Kim dressing up as the singer who died in a place crash in 20012, with some calling it “disrespectful.”

Her fans defended the reality star, with one writing, “What’s the issue with Kim Kardashian dressing up as Aaliyah? IT’S HALLOWEEN Y’all acting as if she did black face.” while alone wrote, “There is really nothing wrong with Kim Kardashian ‘s Aaliyah outfit for Halloween. But Twitter said why pass up an opportunity to drag Kim.”

Today Kim is Aaliyah in Try Again video. 🎃🎃 #kimkardashian #halloween #aaliyah A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on Oct 28, 2017 at 5:29pm PDT

This year the costume enthusiast used the holiday weekend to dress up as her idols, with her tweeting, “My Halloween theme this year is ICONS! Musical legends!!! Paying homage to some of my faves!”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!