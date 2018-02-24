Kim Cattrall paid tribute to her late brother, Christopher Cattrall, lighting a candle in his memory and saying a prayer at a church service in Scotland on Saturday, February 24.

The Sex and the City actress, 61, shared a lighthearted photo on Instagram that showed her smiling. “Thank you to St Cuthbert’s Parish Minister in Edinburg Reverend Peter Sutton and our wonderful, joyful Scottish friends for making us laugh today,” the HBO alum captioned the picture. “Lighting a candle in memory of our brother, son, father & husband, Christopher Adrian Alexander Cattrall. Forever in our thoughts. RIP xo.”

Celebrity Deaths in 2018: Stars We’ve Lost

Cattrall announced her brother’s passing via Twitter on February 4, hours after revealing that he had been missing for days. “It is with great sadness that myself and my family announce the unexpected passing of our son and brother, Chris Cattrall,” the Mannequin star wrote on the social networking platform. “At this time we ask for privacy. We want to thank you all on social media for your outpouring of love and support in this trying time.”

The 55-year-old’s body was found on his property in Blackfalds, Canada. A cause of death has not yet been disclosed, although authorities told CNN at the time that they did not believe he died in suspicious circumstances.

In the days after her brother’s death, the Golden Globe winner took to social media to thank fans and her her Sex and the City costars “for the outpouring of support.”

However, Cattrall — who made headlines last year over her refusal to take part in a third SATC movie — changed her tone shortly after, slamming Sarah Jessica Parker via Instagram for “exploiting” her family’s tragedy to “restore [her] ‘nice girl’ persona.”

“Your continuous reaching out is a very painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now,” the SAG winner, who has had a long-running feud with Parker, wrote on Instagram after the star expressed her condolences in a moment on social media. “Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend.”

Although fans were shocked by the post, an insider exclusively told Us Weekly that Cattrall’s feelings about the Divorce actress have been building up for quite some time. “There’s no love lost. When you haven’t talked to someone in either years, a public comment on Instagram isn’t the most personal,” the source said. “SJP could have reached out via personal channels. It could have been genuine but it didn’t need to be a spectacle. Doing it on social media struck a nerve with Kim because SJP knows how to reach her privately.”

The pal added that the former costars, who starred as on-screen best friends Carrie Bradshaw and Samantha Jones in the ‘90s sitcom, “hated each other” by season 2. “There was a lot of pettiness on set,” the insider claimed.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!