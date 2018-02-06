Mending fences. Kim Cattrall expressed her gratitude to her former Sex and the City costars for consoling her after her brother’s death.

“I would like to thank my fans, friends, and my #SexandtheCity colleagues for the outpouring of support for myself and family over the past 72 hours,” the 61-year-old actress tweeted on Tuesday, February 6.

Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones on the Emmy-winning HBO sitcom, has received a great deal of love and support from her former costars, despite tension between the actresses that unfolded last year — Cattrall said in October her “heart isn’t in” the franchise anymore and she had no plans to move forward with a third film. During an interview with Piers Morgan, Cattrall also shut down rumors that she turned down the project because she wasn’t being compensated enough.

“Dearest Kim, my love and condolences to you and yours and Godspeed to your beloved brother. Xx,” Sarah Jessica Parker, who starred on the series as Carrie Bradshaw, commented on Cattrall’s Instagram post. Added Cynthia Nixon, who played Miranda Hobbes, “Hey Kim such awful news. So sorry to hear. Sending you love. XO.”

Although Parker, 52, has been outspoken about Cattrall’s desire not to move forward with a third film, she previously said that, all things said and done, working with Cattrall was positive and memorable. “It was a professional experience but it became personal because it was years and years of our lives, so I hope that that eclipses anything that’s been recently spoken,” Parker said during her visit to Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen last month. “That many years spent doing something so special that people had a connection with, it is such a privilege.”

As previously reported, Cattrall announced her brother’s passing via Twitter on Sunday, February 4, only hours after revealing that he had been missing for days. “It is with great sadness that myself and my family announce the unexpected passing of our son and brother, Chris Cattrall,” the Mannequin actress captioned a photo of herself and her late sibling via her Twitter and Instagram accounts. “At this time we ask for privacy. We want to thank you all on social media for your outpouring of love and support in this trying time.”

Local authorities confirmed to CNN on Sunday that the 55-year-old’s body was found on his property in Blackfalds, Alberta, Canada. Although a cause a death has yet to be provided, police told the news station that it was not considered suspicious.

