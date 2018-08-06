Big sister to the rescue. Kim Kardashian clapped back at a Twitter user who called Kendall Jenner “disturbingly despicable” and “self-absorbed” after reports surfaced that the 22-year-old model’s dog allegedly bit a little girl.

“Do u know Kendall? She’s the complete opposite &is the most generous,compassionate person I know!” Kardashian, 37, replied to the user on Monday, August 6. “Her being standoffish is anxiety that paralyzes her which u take as rude! Only a despicable, entitled,unsympathetic,sadistic, uncharitable @self-absorbed human would write this tweet.”

The KKW Beauty founder added: “PS. Unfortunately what’s in the media isn’t always accurate.”

Jenner also responded to the user, tweeting, “oof i’m sorry you feel that way. hope to meet you one day to show you the real me, maybe i’ll tell you a little bit about the story too. God bless.”

TMZ reported on Sunday, August 5, that an incident took place at Beverly Glen Deli, where Jenner and beau Ben Simmons were dining that morning, regarding an alleged dog bite. However, a source told the outlet on Monday that the reality star’s dog “never made contact with the child.”

An eyewitness also told Us on Sunday that the little girl, who’d been dining on the patio with her mom, was taken inside the restaurant and given an ice pack to apply to her arm, but it’s unclear if the dog was involved in her alleged injury. Paramedics were not called to treat the girl.

Jenner has a Doberman Pinscher and shared a photo on Instagram in May that showed her wearing a bikini as she lounged with the pup. “Cute but she’ll rip your face off,” she captioned the pic. Jenner star also posted photos on Saturday, August 4, with the pooch, who was shown wearing a jeweled necklace.

