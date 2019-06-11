A party of six. Kim Kardashian feels like her family is “complete” since she and husband Kanye West welcomed baby Psalm via surrogate on May 9.

“Kim absolutely loves being a mom and feels like her family is complete now, with two boys and two girls making it even,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “She feels like she spaced each child out just enough where it isn’t too overwhelming for her.”

In January, Us broke the news that Kardashian, 38, and West, 42, were expecting a baby boy via surrogate, and the KKW Beauty founder confirmed the news later that month.

Kardashian then announced Psalm’s arrival on May 10, tweeting, “He’s here and he’s perfect!” The newborn joins big brother Saint, 3, and big sisters Chicago, 16 months, and North, 5, Kardashian’s children with West, whom she married in 2014.

“He’s also Chicago’s twin lol,” Kardashian said of Psalm on Twitter. “I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her.”

Less than a week later, the Selfish author gave Twitter followers insight into her new son’s personality. “We celebrated our baby boy about a week ago and now he’s here! He’s so perfect,” she tweeted on May 11. “I was freaking out for nothing because he is the most calm and chill of all of my babies so far and everyone loves him so much.”

Psalm’s arrival made Mother’s Day this year especially “beautiful,” as West texted to Kardashian at the time. “We are blessed beyond measure,” he added. “We have everything we need.”

Last week, Kardashian’s friend La La Anthony told Us that the family is in good shape. “Baby’s doing good,” the actress, 39, said. “Mom’s doing good. Everybody’s happy and healthy, which is always a beautiful thing.”

