Kim Kardashian may have put on her dancing shoes at Khloé Kardashian’s birthday party — but the Skims cofounder has no memory of it.

“No memory of this but thank you @cadehudson22,” Kim, 43, wrote via her Instagram Story on Sunday, June 30, alongside a video of her pal spinning her around and even flipping her upside down.

In the clip, Kris Jenner’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, encourages the twosome not to “do that,” as Kim exclaims, “No, it’s fine!”

The duo continued their moves on the dance floor in another video while partygoers watched and cheered them on. Kim wore denim pants, a matching corset top and a chunky cross necklace as she glided across the floor.

“So apparently I was doing this multiple times til we shut the party down. Damn I wish someone told me to have some shots before Dancing [With] the Stars and I might have lasted a bit longer,” Kim wrote, referencing her appearance on the dance competition series in 2008. She and her partner, Mark Ballas, finished in 11th place out of 13.

Khloé, who turned 40 in June, celebrated her birthday with a Western-themed bash at a customized “Khloé Saloon.” The event, which had a denim and diamonds dress code, was attended by most of her sisters — Kim, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner — as well as Sara Foster and Kimora Lee Simmons.

Rappers Snoop Dogg, Warren G and Kurupt performed at the event as partygoers danced in front of the “KhloeWood” stage — which fans think was a reference to Dolly Parton’s Dollywood.

Ahead of the bash, Kim paid tribute to her sister on her milestone birthday. “Welcome to the f–king 40 club baby!!!!!” Kim wrote via Instagram alongside a carousel of snaps from a photoshoot. “@khloekardashian I feel like you have been waiting for years to finally be done with your 30’s and the time has now come. I know this will be the best decade of your life filled with so much love and happiness!”

She continued, “I’m so excited for you to experience this because I know how good it is, and no one deserves this more than you! What a crazy life we live! I couldn’t do it without you by my side! Thanks for being the best friend and sister a girl could ever dream of ♾️🤍 Happy Birthday.”

Khloé, for her part, replied, “I love you my keeks!!!! You are the most incredible human being and I feel so blessed I get to have to you by myside!!! You’re just everything and so much more!!!! Finally, I’m in the club!!!!! It feels great.”