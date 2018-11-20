Could this be the end of a Kardashian family tradition? The holidays are quickly approaching and one of the most anticipated photo shoots of the year could be in jeopardy due to the cheating scandal surrounding Tristan Thompson, among other things — at least according to Kim Kardashian.

Despite having added three children to the family this year between the sisters, the Selfish author hinted at the possibility of cancelling this year’s card when responding to a Twitter user on Tuesday, November 20.

“I feel like with the drama that happened last year, we may not get a Kardashian Christmas card this year,” the commenter wrote. “Ill be cool with a West family one tho!”

In 2017, the family teased their Christmas card through the whole month of December, and as fans saw on the show, the photo shoot was not without its scheduling drama, with Kourtney Kardashian having a screaming argument with Kim over it.

And it didn’t take long for Kim to chime in on this year’s shoot. “Wow,” she replied. “Reading my mind.” (Kim and husband Kanye West share three kids: North, 5, Saint, 2, and 10-month-old Chicago.)

Kim and the 41-year-old rapper welcomed their third child in January, while Kylie Jenner gave birth to 9-month-old baby girl, Stormi, with boyfriend Travis Scott in February.

Two months later, Khloé Kardashian and Thompson, 27, welcomed their first child in amid a headline-making cheating scandal surrounding the NBA player. Thompson was photographed getting cozy with multiple women just two days before the Good American founder went into labor.

In recent weeks, the scandal has played out in dramatic episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, making the brood relive the painful moments.

Kim, for her part, could be seen getting more heated than other family members as they came face-to-face with the athlete when they arrived in Cleveland as Khloé, 34, went into labor with the couple’s daughter, True.

In a sneak peek for the upcoming episode of the E! reality show, the KKW Beauty founder freaks out when she realizes that Thompson has blocked her on social media.

“What a f—king loser!” she exclaims. “Literally! What a f—king loser … When I see him, I’m going to, like, spit on him.”

Khloé, for her part, reflected on her beau’s unfaithfulness in an Instagram comment on Sunday, November 18. “I’ll never understand,” she wrote of the situation. “I try to live a very honest and positive life. But I know that God doesn’t make mistakes.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

