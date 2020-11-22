Weighing in. Kim Kardashian shared her thoughts on Tristan Thompson agreeing to play for the Boston Celtics following his reconciliation with her sister Khloé Kardashian.

The KKW Beauty founder, 40, posted a photo of Thompson, 29, via her Instagram Story on Saturday, November 21. “Congrats @realtristan13,” Kim wrote. “Boston here we come!!!”

Rob Kardashian also congratulated the basketball player, writing on his Instagram Story, “LET’S GO @realtristan13.”

Thompson, for his part, reposted Kim and Rob’s messages on his Instagram Story, adding, “Yessirskii.”

The athlete’s agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, confirmed to Yahoo Sports on Saturday that Thompson has agreed to a two-year $19 million deal to play for the Boston Celtics. Thompson previously played with the Cleveland Cavaliers for nine seasons.

Khloé, 36, and Thompson rekindled their romance in August after quarantining together for months amid the coronavirus pandemic. The couple — who began dating in 2016 — previously split after Thompson was seen getting cozy with multiple women while Khloé was pregnant with their now 2-year-old daughter, True.

The pair reunited but called it quits for a second time after Thompson was caught kissing Kylie Jenner‘s former best friend Jordyn Woods.

In January, fans wondered if Kim was throwing shade at Thompson after people thought she booed him while sitting courtside at his Cleveland Cavaliers game. However, the Skims founder shut down the rumors the next day.

“I was there to support him! And was cheering screaming LET’S GO TRISTAN!!!!! I would never go boo anyone. I don’t go to hate, only to cheer!” she tweeted at the time.

Kim isn’t the only Kardashian sister willing to forgive Thompson’s mistakes. A source told Us Weekly in September that Khloé wants to put their tumultuous past behind them.

“It is always a worry that Tristan can go back to his old ways, especially once he’s on the road and working again, but they have spent so much time trying to heal from past wrongdoings, so this isn’t her main focus at this point,” the insider said at the time. “She wants to move on and eliminate that chapter from their lives, but not forget about it at the same time.”