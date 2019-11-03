It may be November, but Kim Kardashian is still all about Halloween! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared two new family Halloween costumes on her Instagram this weekend.

Kardashian, 39, took to social media on Sunday, November 3, to post a photo of her husband, Kanye West, 42, and their children, North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 21 months, and Psalm, 5 months, dressed up as movie characters from the 2016 animated film Sing.

“The movie Sing 🎤Saint as Johnny Kanye as Johnny’s dad Psalm as Johnny’s brother Chicago as Ash Kanye went trick or treating like this and could hardly fit in the car,” she wrote alongside the photo.

On Saturday, November 2, the KKW Beauty founder posted a series of photos of herself and her family dressed in elaborate worm costumes.

“West Worms 🐛 🐛🐛🐛🐛🐛Prelude 1 Set to 🎶 Lorna Anderson,” she captioned the photoset. Kardashian also shared a little background on the extravagant ensembles, revealing that her costume “glowed” and West’s bug outfit “moved and was all animatronics.”

The latest Halloween ensembles follow a week of Kardashian costumes for the spooky holiday. The reality TV star and her brood also dressed up as the Flintstones and Chicago was so frightened of West’s Dino costume that she had to be photoshopped into the pictures.

“This family pic was such a challenge because Chicago was so scared of Dino! LOL We tried to explain and show her that it was just daddy but she didn’t get the concept yet,” Kardashian wrote on Instagram on Friday, November 1. “So shout out to the photographer for editing her in & making our family Flintstones dreams come true!”

The mother of four also rocked a solo costume, Elle Woods from Legally Blonde. Kardashian sported Elle’s iconic green bikini, her long locks and her signature pink attire on October 31. The makeup mogul even recreated the blonde lawyer’s Harvard Law video admissions essay frame by frame.

“Harvard Law…. What? Like it’s hard???,” she captioned one photoset on Instagram.

Kardashian’s sisters, Kourtney Kardashian, 40, Kylie Jenner, 22, Khloe Kardashian, 35, and Kendall Jenner, 24, have also worn multiple Halloween costumes this holiday season, including a Playboy bunny, The Little Mermaid, Elvira, Marilyn Monroe, Cruella de Vil, fairy costumes and cowgirl costumes.