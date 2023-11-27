Kim Kardashian gave new meaning to the phrase “making spirits bright” with her over-the-top Christmas light display.

The Kardashians star, 43, shared a video via her Instagram Story on Sunday, November 26, revealing that her Calabasas home is officially decorated for the holidays. Kardashian filmed the exterior of her house, which is decked out in white twinkle lights along the driveway and on every tree leading up to the front door.

Michael Bublé’s “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” played in the background of the clip as the enormous and lavish light display came into focus.

Kardashian kicked off the holiday season weeks prior while attending Mariah Carey’s Merry Christmas One and All! concert at the Hollywood Bowl in California.

The Skims founder brought along her two daughters, North, 10, and Chicago, 5, for the festive experience on November 17. Her brother Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream, 7, and sister Khloé Kardashian’s daughter, True, 5, were also part of Kim’s concert crew. (Kim shares her two daughters and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 4, with ex-husband Kanye West.)

“Legendary!!!” Kim captioned a photo via her Instagram Story of Carey, 54, singing alongside her 12-year-old daughter, Monroe, during the show. Carey’s son Moroccan, also 12, didn’t take the stage.

The reality star shared another video of herself singing along to Carey’s hits, captioning it, “I’m having a time!!!”

Kim has followed in her mom Kris Jenner’s footsteps when it comes to her love of Christmas. While Jenner, 68, hosted their family’s annual Christmas Eve bash for decades, she revealed in 2019 that her eldest daughters — Kim, Khloé, 39, and Kourtney Kardashian — had taken over the duties.

“Our Christmas Eve party was always this fun party that I just remember being friends and family and my grandparents and cousins. It was just the best night ever,” Kim recalled in a June 2019 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “But my mom’s been doing it for so long that it’s turned into something different. It’s kind of a party just for my mom and mostly her friends.”

She revealed at the time that the girls planned to make some changes moving forward. “We want it to be a place that we can just have fun, and it’s all of our friends and definitely family and my mom’s friends too,” Kim continued. “But a good mix of both so we can have a good time and really just enjoy each other.”

Ahead of the family’s 2023 holiday party, Kim got into the giving season by celebrating Thanksgiving with her loved ones.

“I’m thankful for my mom,” North said of Kim via TikTok on Thursday, November 23, alongside photos of the duo over the years. The twosome twinned in silver outfits for the occasion.