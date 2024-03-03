Your account
Celebrity News

Kim Kardashian Spotted With Bandaged Fingers Outside Margiela's Paris Fashion Week Show

By
Kim Kardashian Aissaoui Nacer / MEGA

Kim Kardashian appears to be nursing an injury.

Kardashian, 43, stepped out at Margiela’s Paris Fashion Week presentation on Sunday, March 3, where she had bandages wrapped around two of her fingers.

Kardashian has not publicly addressed the nature of her supposed injury but didn’t let the finger coverings ruin her stylish week in the City of Lights. The reality TV star made a statement on Sunday in her oversized leopard-print fur jacket, which was accessorized with a black leather belt. She completed her look with matching boots and a handbag, wearing her hair in a slicked-back bun.

Later that night, Kardashian was spotted at a local Parisian restaurant but did not have the bandages wrapped around her fingers.

Kardashian has gone to multiple runway shows this week. Earlier on Sunday, she stepped out at the Balenciaga show in a show-stopping long-sleeved, black lace gown. The Skims mogul, who shares four kids with ex-husband Kanye West, is currently an ambassador for the luxury brand.

Kim Kardashian Aissaoui Nacer / MEGA

“For several years now, Balenciaga’s designs have been a part of my many looks — and some of my most iconic fashion moments,” she said in a January statement. ““The historic fashion house embraces modernity, craftsmanship and takes an innovative approach to design under Demna. For me, this long-standing relationship is built on mutual trust and a commitment to doing what’s right. I’m excited about this next chapter for the brand and to become their ambassador.”

Kardashian has worn Balenciaga fashions for years, even after the brand sparked backlash in 2022 following an ad campaign where children posed with stuffed animals dressed in BDSM-like attire. (Balenciaga eventually pulled the images and issued an apology.)

“I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been shocked and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns,” Kardashian wrote via X in November 2022. “But because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened.”

She continued at the time: “As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images. The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period. I appreciate Balenciaga’s removal of the campaigns and apology. In speaking with them, I believe they understand the seriousness of the issue and will take the necessary measures for this to never happen again.”

Kim Kardashian

