The secret to a happy marriage? Keep flirting! That’s exactly what Kim Kardashian did when she commented on a post shared by husband Kanye West — and fans went absolutely crazy.

The “All Mine” rapper, 41, posted a shot on Instagram of his sneakers on Tuesday, September 25, that he captioned with various emojis. However, his wife of more than four years, Kim Kardashian, focused in on something else he was wearing. “Grey sweat pants challenge?” she commented with a crying-face emoji. “Lemme see.” (The Selfish author, 37, was seemingly referring to the social media phenomenon that went viral in 2016 where men wore gray sweatpants that highlighted their, ahem, packages.)

Fans were quick to react to her risqué comment, which has been liked more than 15,000 times. “Wow. I think this is the epitome of relationship goals,” one follower wrote, while another commented, “Kim please calm down there are children here.” Another joked, “Oh you wilding WILDIN.”

The lovebirds — who share North, 5, Saint, 2, and Chicago, 8 months — are also in the mood to move! “They have bought a house in Chicago, where they will spend a lot of time. It’s extremely important to Kim that the children know where their father came from and to spend as much time there as possible,” a source told Us Weekly. ”Chicago is a place where the family can unwind a bit and not be hounded by photographers.”

The insider added that West, who was born and raised in the Windy City, has also been spending a lot more time with his dad, which is another reason the pair wants to put down roots in his hometown. However, the family of five will continue to consider California their home base.

West’s photo of his fresh kicks isn’t the only time he put his foot down: The Yeezy fashion designer previously took to Instagram to defend his wife’s honor. In a September 20 rant that lasted throughout several different videos, West blasted Nick Cannon, Drake and Tyson Beckford for doing things that weren’t “sitting right” with his spirit in terms of disrespecting the TV personality. While Kardashian didn’t address her husband’s statements, he later shared a video of the reality star laughing and covering her face while rocking sweats. “My love is so beautiful,” he wrote.

