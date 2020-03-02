Kim Zolciak Looks Almost Unrecognizable in Throwback Teen Photo

Kim Zolciak shared a throwback photo on Sunday, March 1, that showed her as a teenager — and she looked totally different back then.

“My 16 year old self with my cousin Lindsey,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 41, captioned the photo that showed her with brown hair while holding her infant cousin. “How about those highlights,” she added of her brown hair with blonde streaks.”

“Gorgeous,” commented her daughter Brielle Biermann.

“Omg I love his pic,” added Real Housewives of Orange County alum Gretchen Rossi, while Shahs of Sunset’s Lilly Ghalichi wrote, “Omg you were so gorgeous! I was not cute at 16 lol.”

“You look just like Julia Roberts,” a fan commented, prompting Zolciak to respond, “Heard that all my life.”

The post came less than a week after the Don’t Be Tardy star admitted that she followed in 23-year-old Biermann’s footsteps and got her lip fillers dissolved.

“Brielle had always talked about getting them dissolved and starting over. I’m like, ‘I don’t want that hassle. That’s just too much,’” she told Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, February 25. “But I did notice that when I smiled, you couldn’t see my teeth anymore — [not] as much, anyway. I didn’t feel like myself.”

After waiting a few weeks for things to settle, Zolciak then had them refilled to “make them perfect,” as she explained on her Instagram Stories on February 23. “I really wanted them closer to my nose per se. I wanted, like, a little pout here in the center. And I really wanted my line to be defined.”

The Kashmere Kollection creator has been open about her cosmetic surgery procedures in the past, telling Us exclusively in 2018 that she had a breast reduction four years after getting them enhanced when she also had a tummy tuck. Earlier that year, she’d asked fans what cup size should go down to from a DD. “I breastfed all of my kids,” the mother of six said during an episode of her podcast, “so ladies, let’s be honest, they were stretched out, loss of volume, pancake nipples.”

Despite her willingness to go under the knife, Zolciak said in February 2019 that she was “not open to any plastic surgery at this time” for her daughters Brielle and Ariana Biermann, despite her eldest child getting lip fillers.

“I tell them… ‘When you’re done having kids and all that good stuff, worry about that stuff later on down the road, if that’s what you want to do,” Zolciak she told Entertainment Tonight. “But you guys are beautiful and so young.”