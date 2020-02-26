Kim Zolciak-Biermann opened up about how she was inspired to follow in daughter Brielle Biermann’s footsteps and dissolve her lip fillers before refilling them again.

“Brielle had always talked about getting them dissolved and starting over. I’m like, ‘I don’t want that hassle. That’s just too much,’” the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 41, told Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, February 25, while discussing her recent stay at Mohegan Sun. “But I did notice that when I smiled, you couldn’t see my teeth anymore — [not] as much, anyway. I didn’t feel like myself.”

Zolciak-Biermann revealed that Dr. Thuy Doan helped with her dissolving process, beginning with the reality star’s 23-year-old daughter and working on the Bravo vet a few days after. The Don’t Be Tardy star said she “liked” the results, crediting Brielle for having “definitely inspired” her decision. (She also shares Ariana, 18, Kroy, 8, Kash, 7, Kaia, 6, and Kane, 6, with husband Kroy Biermann.)

“I saw my baby’s face. You know, she was back, alive looking,” she said of Brielle, whom she explained looked like her old self following the dissolving. “Her teeth were showing and [so was] her smile, and even her funny expressions. But it’s a process. Like I said, you have to wait a month. I’m on [a] blood thinner, and she didn’t even bruise me dissolving or when she refilled them. It was very crazy.”

The mommy-daughter pair had to wait roughly four weeks before getting their lips refilled, because the Atlanta-based aesthetic injector wanted “everything to dissolve properly” and see how things looked that period concluded.

Zolciak-Biermann candidly addressed her dissolved lip fillers on her Instagram Stories on Sunday, February 23. At the time, she cited her firstborn as her inspiration for making the change. “So I jumped on the Brielle Biermann bandwagon as well. Had my lips dissolved and then Dr. Doan refilled them kind of to, like, make them perfect,” she explained. “I really wanted them closer to my nose per se. I wanted, like, a little pout here in the center. And I really wanted my line to be defined.”

Speaking to Us on Wednesday, the former Atlanta housewife also revealed that she seeks her 34-year-old husband’s advice on her lips. “He has an eye better than most plastic surgeons. So I definitely ask Kroy about my lips and what does he think, and does he think my smile changed,” she said of the NFL alum. “I can’t do too much, because I am on [a] blood thinner. So my options are limited, which is fine. But I always consult with Kroy, always. He always comes with me.”

Earlier this month, Zolciak-Biermann stayed at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, to celebrate Valentine’s Day with her husband and others, including Jessie James Decker and husband Eric Decker. The Biermann’s, in particular, hit up the venue’s new lounge, Novelle.

“I love Mohegan Sun. The funny part about Mohegan Sun is, I used to sneak in there when I was underage, just walk around. I was obsessed,” she revealed to Us. “So it’s always pretty surreal to go back to where you grew up.”

With reporting by Marc Lupo