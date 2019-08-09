Sister, sister — times two! Brielle and Ariana Biermann hit the town with Sylvester Stallone’s daughters, Scarlet and Sistine, in Los Angeles.

Brielle, 22, and Ariana, 17, sported similar blonde locks for the Thursday, August 8, outing to Craig’s in West Hollywood. The Don’t Be Tardy stars were joined by Sistine, 21, and Scarlet, 17, and actor pal Austin Anderson.

While Brielle’s new man, Justin Hooper, didn’t join the group in L.A., the eldest daughter of Kim Zolciak spent time with the UCLA baseball player in Phoenix, Arizona, the day before. Brielle shared photos from the twosome’s date at Mastro’s City Hall Steakhouse on Wednesday, August 7, via her Instagram Story. She seemingly addressed their relationship on her flight to L.A. on Wednesday evening.

“Catch flights not feelings… Unless you’re catching flights to catch feelings,” Brielle wrote alongside a plane selfie.

Us Weekly broke the news that Brielle was hanging out with Hooper after they attended YouTube stars Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul’s wedding last month.

“It’s super new,” a source told Us.

It’s unclear if Zolciak is in California with her daughters or back in their home state of Georgia following the family trip to Turks and Caicos.

“My ❤️ .. before we leave the beach we believe in releasing all negativity, worry, doubt and confusion,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum captioned a photo with husband Kroy Biermann on Tuesday, August 6, via Instagram. “Instead we fill our hearts with love, passion, peace, and joy. We believe if our marriage is strong our children will be even stronger. We also put our marriage first above all else. I love loving you @kroybiermann and I’m incredibly thankful for you. (All these pics were from our last day in Turks) because the 4 days prior were spent in the ocean sea bobbin it 😍😍”

Zolciak and Kroy are also parents of KJ, 8, Kash, 6, and 5-year-old twins, Kaia and Kane. After the former NFL star married the “Wig” singer in 2011, he adopted Brielle and Ariana.

