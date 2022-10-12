A sentimental king! King Charles III is keeping his family close by during his new reign with a collection of photos in his office — including one from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding.

Charles, 73 met with the U.K. Prime Minister, Liz Truss, on Thursday, October 13, at Buckingham Palace. Similar to the late Queen Elizabeth II and the other previous monarchs, the new king will hold private meetings regularly with Truss to discuss government matters.

In a video shared on Twitter by ITV’s Lizzie Robinson, the Prime Minister curtsied and shook the hand of the new monarch. The clip also showed off several sentimental family photographs displayed in the king’s meeting room.

One of the pictures seen in the video is a portrait of Prince Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, from their royal wedding in 2018. The photo shows the couple surrounded by their family and bridal party at Windsor Castle following their wedding ceremony at St George’s Chapel.

Following the duo’s wedding, the queen gave them the additional title of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The pair expanded their family when they welcomed their son, Archie, the same month they celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary. In June 2021, Meghan gave birth to their daughter, Lilibet.

In January 2020, Harry and Meghan decided to take a step back as members of the royal family with plans to work and be financially independent. After their shocking exit, the couple let Queen Elizabeth II know in February 2021 that the decision to step down as working members of the royal family was permanent.

The duke and duchess returned to the U.K. for the late monarch’s funeral last month. Charles, meanwhile, also has another photograph showcased in his office that depicts the four generations of the royal family. One image is a snapshot of the king with his late mother, grandson Prince William and great-grandson Prince George posing in the Throne Room and was taken during Christmas 2019.

Before the king returned to Buckingham Palace, his Royal Highness spent time in Scotland with Queen Consort Camila following the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth in September. Charles previously had an Ascension Ceremony on September 10, two days after his mother’s passing.

“My mother’s reign was unequaled in its duration, its dedication and its devotion,” Elizabeth’s oldest child told the Ascension Council during the ceremony. “Even as we grieve, we give thanks for this most faithful life. I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of sovereignty which have now passed to me.”

The King’s coronation is not set to take place until May 6, 2023. The official event falls on the same day as Prince Harry and Meghan’s son Archie’s 4th birthday.